England vs India: Rishabh Pant shows 'huge heart' as he bats through injury in vital Test for his side

When Rishabh Pant left the field on the back of a cart with a swollen foot on day one of the fourth Test, it seemed highly unlikely we would see him for the rest of the game.

The India wicketkeeper-batter - who sustained his injury attempting to reverse sweep a delivery from Chris Woakes - went for a scan that showed he had suffered a fractured metatarsal.

Pant was advised to take six weeks' rest - but hobbled down the steps at the fall of India's sixth wicket and added 17 runs to his overnight score of 37 not out before his off stump was sent cartwheeling by Jofra Archer.

It was a scene reminiscent of the 2023 Ashes when Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a "significant calf tear" but still hopped out to the middle to bat during the infamous Lord's Test.

Hussain: Pant risked a lot and showed massive heart

Pant hit Archer over midwicket for six and then brought up his half-century by driving England captain Ben Stokes through the covers for four, battling injury to step up when his team needed him.

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said: "He showed massive heart, which is what made me slightly cross about how India bowled [when loose deliveries allowed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley to get off to a flier].

"He risked a lot. He has talent but a huge heart as well."

The efforts of Pant - who can change the tempo of a game within just a few overs - were commendable and marked the second time in the series he has continued to play with an injury.

In the third Test at Lord's he suffered a blow to the finger while keeping wicket but went on to bat, make 74 in India's first innings before his run out by Ben Stokes proved a pivotal moment in a Test England went on to win by 22 runs.

'Remarkable Pant bats for the cause'

Pant has been one of India's consistent players throughout this series. In the first Test at Headingley, he scored 134 and 118. Then, at Edgbaston, he notched 65 before that aforementioned half-century at Lord's.

"Pant has given so much in this series. Twin hundreds at Leeds, cartwheeling celebrations, throwing his bat looking to hit to the legside, and now a fifty on one leg effectively," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton.

"He was batting for the cause and that is one of the most remarkable things."

The 'cause' is an important one, too, because England lead 2-1. Victory at Emirates Old Trafford will mean Stokes' side win the series with a Test to spare.

The fact Pant put his body on the line showed how relentless his mentality is and how much he is prepare to give for his side.

"You've got to admire Pant here. It's an amazing effort," said Sky Sports Cricket's Dinesh Karthik. "It's all about attitude, and you can see the admiration everyone in this ground has for him."

The fact Pant is even playing again after a horrific car crash in December 2022 which almost cost him his life is testament to his spirit and you sense he will bat again in India's second innings if required.

This 'huge-hearted', box-office cricketer probably wouldn't have it any other way.

