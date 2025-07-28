England vs India: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar offer more drama to lively series, but what happened?

In a highly contested series, the fourth Test between England and India has continued to offer up needle and drama, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the middle of it this time.

At first, a draw seemed unlikely when Chris Woakes' wizardry had reduced India to 0-2, but India managed to crawl their way to a draw at Old Trafford thanks to some remarkable batting partnerships, as England struggled to find another opening.

Crucial knocks from Washington Sundar (101no) and Ravindra Jadeja (107no) helped India overhaul England's first-innings lead after they refused to end the Test so they could reach their respective milestones - much to the frustration of England captain Ben Stokes.

Jadeja and Sundar's heroics helped set up a decider in the fifth and final Test at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday (first ball 11am).

What happened in the fourth Test?

At the drinks break in the final session of day five with India four down and leading by 71, Stokes offered the draw, but it was refused to allow Jadeja and Washington through to their respective hundreds - a first in Test cricket for the latter.

In a series that has already had its fair share of flashpoints, the decision was one that appeared to baffle England's players and might well add to the animosity between the two teams heading to The Oval.

It also meant that England had to call on Harry Brook and Joe Root to bowl some overs to take the workload off England's already exhausted bowlers, some of whom were struggling with cramp.

Brook dished up a wide full toss which Jadeja launched back over him for six to reach his milestone, whilst Sundar guided him through square leg for a couple to bring up his maiden ton.

What was said?

Between the overs, England offered up plenty of talk to Jadeja and Sundar out in the middle, but the India pair remained adamant they wanted to reach their landmarks.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer, who finished on figures of 3-73 in the first innings and 1-78 in the second, said to Jadeja: "If you wanted a hundred, you should have batted like it earlier."

Crawley added: "We'll bowl bouncers at you if you want," whilst Stokes told Jadeja, "You're gonna get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett."

Duckett also got involved, saying: "It works that you get your hundred, and he [Sundar] is on 90, and we have to wait for him. It's a bit late in the day for that. We haven't got two hours for him to get to 100."

However, the Indian batters remained unfazed as they brought up their respective centuries to come to the draw on their terms.

What happened previously in this series?

This series has offered plenty of needle and drama, and has set the tempo perfectly for the finale in South London.

It was Crawley who took centre stage at Lord's on the third evening of the third Test with his delaying tactics - backing away from Jasprit Bumrah deliveries, calling for the physio - irking India captain Shubman Gill as the potential two overs the England openers had to face across the final seven minutes became just the one.

Gill took particular umbrage at Crawley and Duckett arriving at the crease 90 seconds late, but Crawley said of the incident, during which heated words were exchanged: "I sit in my spot until the umpires go out. I wasn't aware we were 90 seconds late.

"I've always enjoyed that part of cricket, especially when you're batting where it's two against 11 and they're desperate to get you out and chirping you.

"Most of the time, I probably let it slide, but other times I feel it is a chance to put it back on them. I loved that little passage. No one stepped over the line; it was just competitive cricket."

What do the captains think?

India captain Gill saluted his 'brave' side for the efforts they put in to take the Old Trafford Test to a draw.

"I am extremely pleased with our batting effort the last couple of days," Gill told Sky Sports.

"We were put under a lot of pressure, but the way we responded, especially after losing two early wickets, was a very brave effort.

"It was all about taking the wicket out of it. You just want to play ball by ball and take the game deep.

"We have learnt a lot from the four Tests and hopefully we can draw the series."

England's Stokes praised India's batters for their hard work during the final session of the fourth Test and made it clear he was not going to risk using his frontline bowlers to bring Jadeja and Sundar's unbeaten 203-run stand to an end.

"The hard work was done by India - both of those batters played incredibly well and we got to a point where there was only one result," Stokes said.

"There was no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers with one more game to go, while (Liam) Dawson was cramping up."

Ramprakash: India's batters earned the right for milestones

Former England batter and batting coach Mark Ramprakash believes Jadeja and Sundar had "earned the right" to continue batting for their centuries and said Stokes offered the draw prematurely.

"England had thrown everything they had at India and pretty much outplayed them for the five days," Ramprakash told Sky Sports News.

"But India had not bowed. I think England were tired, frustrated, and convention in this country is that once you cannot achieve a win, you agree to a draw.

"Stokes was possibly a bit premature going up, and in the way that he did, it has to be agreed by the opposition captain.

"India had one player, Sundar, who hadn't got a Test ton before, and I know the England side do not really think about milestones, but for that player, he may never get there again. It was quite a big moment for him.

"They had earned the right to stay on from their point of view.

"Each team knows if they can gain some sort of psychological edge going into this last Test, it's really important."

England's 15-player squad for final Test as Overton added

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

