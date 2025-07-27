Gautam Gambhir adds to England vs India tensions as head coach clashes with Oval groundsman: 'You can't tell us what to do!'

Tensions continue to flare in the England vs India Test series - this time between the tourists' head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Kia Oval groundsman.

Gambhir - whose India side are 2-1 down going into the final game in south London from Thursday, live on Sky Sports - pointed his finger at Oval curator Lee Fortis during a heated exchange.

It is understood that Fortis was unhappy with India being near the main square during their training session as there is still plenty of cricket to be played at the ground this season.

In video footage, Gambhir can be heard saying: "You can go and report to whoever you want, but you can't tell us what to do. You don't tell us what to do, you're just a groundsman."

Fortis told Indian media: "There's nothing to speak about. There's nothing to hide here".

Image: Gambhir's side are 2-1 down in the five-Test series against England heading into the final match at The Kia Oval

'We all know that curators are a little overprotective'

In a press conference at the venue on Tuesday, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters: "When some of us coaches went to see the wicket, a member of groundstaff said stay away at least 2.5 metres, which was a little surprising.

"We were standing (on the square) with rubber (spikes).

"We all know that curators are a little overprotective or possessive about the square. Curators need to understand the people they are talking to are highly-skilled and intelligent. If you come across as arrogant...

"You can be protective but at the end of the day it is a cricket pitch, it's not an antique you can't touch or it can be broken.

"You want your ground and square to be good but it's a cricket pitch."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the fourth Test drew to a close, England were unhappy with India batting on so that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could clinch centuries

More needle in spiky England vs India series

This exchange comes two days after a tetchy end to the drawn fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford as India angered England by batting on so that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja could complete their first and first Test hundreds respectively.

England wanted to leave the field at the start of the final hour with a draw all but guaranteed and when India refused, captain Ben Stokes brought Harry Brook into the attack to bowl some off-spin alongside Joe Root instead of using frontline bowlers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England batter Mark Ramprakash believe Jadeja and Washington had 'earnt the right' to bat on in Manchester and that the hosts' reaction did not reflect well on them

There was also plenty of needle in the third Test at Lord's, stemming from England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett using delaying tactics on the third evening to ensure they only had to face one over rather than two before stumps.

India skipper Shubman Gill said England's innings beginning 90 seconds later than scheduled was "against the spirit of the game" when he was asked about the incident ahead of the fourth Test.

Also at Lord's, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for giving Duckett a send-off after dismissing him on the fourth morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions rose between the England and India players on the third evening of the third Test at Lord's after Zak Crawley's timewasting tactics

