England vs India: Should injury substitutions be allowed in cricket after Chris Woakes suffers shoulder scare on day one of fifth Test?

For a second time in the England-India series, the question of whether Test cricket should allow for injury substitutions has arisen.

This time, it's an England player in question. On day one of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, pace bowler Chris Woakes was escorted off clutching his left shoulder in visible pain.

The 36-year-old landed awkwardly on his shoulder in the 57th over when he was chasing after the ball to prevent a boundary and then walked off with his left shoulder wrapped in his sweater.

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, retired hurt on the first day of the drawn fourth Test in Manchester but came back on the second day to continue his innings, despite scans confirming a fracture on his right foot.

What are the current rules?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) currently does not allow for full substitutions in Test cricket.

Teams are allowed to replace injured players in the field, but the "substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires".

However, if a player suffers a concussion, then a replacement is allowed.

This rule has been in place since 2019, when Australia's Steve Smith was hit in the neck with a 92mph bouncer from Jofra Archer, with Marnus Labuschagne replacing him and becoming the first concussion sub in Test cricket.

Conussion subs are allowed to bat and bowl.

What do Sky Sports' pundits think?

Sky Sports' Dinesh Karthik said there may be scope to ask for an injury replacement in a Test if the match referee agrees with it.

"For the second time in this series, on day one of a Test match, an injury has happened where you get the feeling that the player couldn't participate in the Test match anymore," Karthik said.

"It begs the question that if it is a proper injury, like what we have noticed on the field with Woakes, maybe the team could ask for a replacement if the match referee feels it's okay."

Former England bowler Stuart Broad said there were arguments to be made on both sides, but a replacement would improve the quality and standard of the cricket.

"There are decent arguments either way, aren't there?" Broad said.

"It would certainly improve the standard and quality of cricket if you could keep it at 11-v-11 throughout the game, especially when it's unusual injuries, like Pant's last week or what has happened with Woakes.

"He has not come into the game with that sole injury or is trying to manage an injury."

Atkinson: Woakes' potential injury 'doesn't look great'

Gus Atkinson, who was easily the pick of the bowlers with 2-31 in 19 overs as well as the key run out of Shubman Gill, said: "It doesn't look great. I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game.

"It's a big shame when anyone gets injured. I'm hoping it's not too bad but whatever it is he'll get the full support from everyone."

Should Woakes be ruled out, as looks increasingly likely, Atkinson will find himself as the most senior member of the attack in just his 13th appearance.

He is only just back from a niggling hamstring problem that dates back to May's one-off Test against Zimbabwe but stands ready to take a greater burden as England attempt to turn their 2-1 lead into a 3-1 series win.

"I feel fresh, I feel good and I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit," he said.

"It was disappointing to miss the first four games of the series, I've never really had a muscle injury like that before, but to come back for this important game at my home ground is nice.

"I felt like I bowled well and challenged the batters at times."

Stokes: Conversation about injury subs is 'absolutely ridiculous'

England's captain Ben Stokes, who was ruled out of the fifth Test with a right shoulder injury that has a lay-off time of around "six to seven weeks", said the conversation about injury substitutions is "absolutely ridiculous".

Speaking to the media after the fourth Test, Sokes said: "I think this conversation around an injury replacement is absolutely ridiculous.

"There will be too many loopholes for teams to be able to go through. You pick your 11 for a game, and injuries are a part of the game.

"I completely understand the concussion replacement, because that's player welfare and safety.

"But I think the conversation should honestly stop around injury replacements, because if you stick me in an MRI scanner, I could get someone else in straight away.

"It could show that someone has a bit of inflammation around their knee and then they can then get another fresh bowler in.

"The conversation should be shut down."

India coach Gambhir calls for introduction of injury replacement

After Pant's injury in the fourth Test, India coach Gautam Gambhir called for the introduction of injury replacements in Test cricket.

Gambhir believes that in instances similar to Pant's, an injury replacement should be allowed.

"Absolutely, I'm all for it," Gambhir said.

"If the umpires and the match referee see and feel that it's a major injury, I think it's very important.

"It's very important to have this rule where you can get a substitute - that is, if it's very visible.

"There's nothing wrong in doing that, especially in a series like this where it's been such a closely fought series in the previous three Test matches.

"Imagine if we had to play with 10 men against 11. How unfortunate would this be for us."

