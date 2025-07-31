England vs India: Chris Woakes ruled out of remainder of final Test after injuring shoulder on opening day

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of England's final Test against India after injuring his shoulder on the opening day.

Woakes landed awkwardly on his shoulder towards the end of day one at The Oval as he dived to prevent a boundary. The seam bowler immediately clutched his shoulder in pain and was eventually led off by medical staff after treatment, with his arm in a sling.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board, released before the start of play on Friday, said Woakes' condition would be monitored as the Test goes on but he is expected "at this stage" to play no further part.

The statement read: "England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test.

"A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series."

Woakes' absence leaves England with just three front-line bowlers for the rest of the fifth Test as they aim to avoid defeat and secure a series victory.

Gus Atkinson, recalled to the side after injury and the pick of England's seamers on day one, will now lead the attack with support from Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, both of whom struggled for consistency on their own returns to the XI on day one.

England went into the game without a recognised spinner, leaving Joe Root and Jacob Bethell as their main slow-bowling options.

Woakes, meanwhile, must now wait to discover if his availability for the winter Ashes tour is in doubt.

Sky Sports' Mel Jones, speaking ahead of the second day's play, said: "It looked quite sickening. When he went down it looked quite bad but the fact it is his left arm [and he is right-handed] it might help him come back as a player. But none of it looked good.

"He has worked so hard to be the leader of the bowling attack and then it comes to this. England have now lost their senior bowler and India will be thinking they have an opportunity now."

Should subs be allowed in Test matches?

The injury to Woakes has reignited the debate about whether substitutions should be more widely allowed in Tests.

Under the current rules, subs can only bat or bowl when replacing a player who has suffered a concussion, but India coach Gautam Gambhir called for more general injury replacements after seeing Rishabh Pant suffer a fractured foot during the fourth Test.

Sky Sports' pundits gave their own verdicts after the opening day at The Oval, with Dinesh Karthik arguing there may be scope to ask for an injury replacement in a Test if the match referee agrees with it.

"For the second time in this series, on day one of a Test match, an injury has happened where you get the feeling that the player couldn't participate in the Test match anymore," Karthik said.

"It begs the question that if it is a proper injury, like what we have noticed on the field with Woakes, maybe the team could ask for a replacement if the match referee feels it's okay."

Former England bowler Stuart Broad said there were arguments to be made on both sides, but a replacement would improve the quality and standard of the cricket.

"There are decent arguments either way, aren't there?" Broad said.

"It would certainly improve the standard and quality of cricket if you could keep it at 11-v-11 throughout the game, especially when it's unusual injuries, like Pant's last week or what has happened with Woakes.

"He has not come into the game with that sole injury or is trying to manage an injury."

