England vs India: Akash Deep's Test of two halves as he goes from villian to hero with nightwatchman knock

When Akash Deep walked out on Friday evening as India's nightwatchman, he did so with a waft of controversy still following him as the needle between his side and England that has punctuated this whole Test series continued.

By lunch on day three, Deep had his first ever half-century in Test cricket and his best ever first-class score, walking off to rapturous applause as the India balcony rose.

As often as the tide has turned in the series, so too do the roles that these players have encapsulated, Deep the latest to go from pantomime villain to his side's hero.

It was the fiery send off of Ben Duckett that cast Deep in his Act One role. After Duckett was picked up on the stump mic on day two saying "you can't get me out" to Deep, the England opener then went on to be dismissed by the India pace bowler.

As Duckett walked off, Deep put his arm over the England opener's shoulders as he walked towards the pavilion and grinned as he offered some unsolicited farewell words.

Despite being delivered with a smile, Deep's actions could be deemed to breach ICC rules on "inappropriate physical contact" in what is a non-contact game.

Despite the potential affection, it was a send off that had all the ex pros claiming Duckett did well to not lose his cool, Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton calling the moment "unacceptable".

"I don't think Deep putting his arm around Duckett is acceptable," Atherton said.

"It seemed to be good-natured but that is the worst moment for a batter, when you have just got out.

"You don't know how a batter will react - imagine doing that to Viv Richards! I would have hated it. Stay out of the way!

"I like to give cricketers maximum leeway as it is an emotional game but it is a non-contact sport and something like that can end in problems.

"I think the match referee has to stamp that out."

As more moments of needle lit the blue touch paper further, notably a fiery exchange between Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna, Deep took his time at the crease as he made his helmet and bat his heroes' crown and sword.

Closing day two on just four runs, Deep came out for day three and pounced, motoring to a sensational 66 with 12 fours to boot, dominating England's flailing attack.

Remarkably, the knock put him in quite the exclusive club too, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohi, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep as the only Indian No 4s with a half-century in England since 2000.

As Deep was eventually dismissed in the 43rd over from a diving catch by Gus Atkinson he took his moment as his Act Two performance came to a close and he got to complete a final bow filled with applause, standing ovations, and the congratulations of his fellow cast members.

"It was one of the longest walks off from Deep and who can blame him," said Sky Sports Cricket's Mel Jones.

"He was taking in the applause and his skipper, Gill, loved the innings - but probably doesn't love coming out eight minutes before lunch!"

Indeed, England enter day four 50-1 and while Deep has not got a wicket after five overs in the second innings, he will know he has a further role to play in this Test when he is trusted to hunt for wickets once again.

Deep will be hoping that he ends this Test as a hero in both departments, helping to draw the series.

