England vs India: Hosts chasing mammoth 374 to win fifth Test and series after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar impress

England are 50-1 chasing a mammoth 374 to wrap up a series win over India after Zak Crawley fell to the final ball of a frantic third day in the final Test at The Kia Oval.

Ben Duckett (34no) and Crawley (14) followed their riotous first-innings opening partnership of 92 inside 13 overs with a half-century stand inside 14 second time around in the evening sunshine.

However, Crawley was then bowled by a searing Mohammed Siraj yorker having backed away from a delivery a short time before, bringing back memories of his third-Test time-wasting at Lord's.

This would be England's second-highest successful chase in Tests, slotting between the 378 they peeled off against India at Edgbaston in 2022 and the 371 they knocked off in the opening game of this spellbinding series, which they currently lead 2-1.

India had earlier racked up 396 all out in their second innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 off 164) profiting from three dropped catches to clinch a sixth Test ton, fourth against England and second of this series after being grassed on 20, 40 and 110, by Harry Brook, Liam Dawson and Duckett respectively.

Washington Sundar (53 off 46 balls) then followed his maiden Test ton in the drawn fourth game in Manchester with a six-laden half-century, clearing the ropes four times as he tucked into Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson once England took the second new ball.

Nightwatchman Akash Deep (66 off 94) notched a maiden Test fifty, in which he crunched 12 fours, and was another to benefit from England butterfingers, shelled by Crawley at slip on 21 as he and Jaiswal shared a third-wicket stand of 107.

Six catches went down overall in the India innings, while England's leggy and inexperienced bowling attack - one now devoid of injured veteran Chris Woakes due to a shoulder issue that could end his Ashes hopes - bowled too many wayward deliveries.

Washington wallops India to 396 all out

Washington battered short or overpitched offerings from Atkinson and Tongue into the stands as he dominated a 10th-wicket alliance of 39 from 25 balls with Prasidh Krishna (0no) before he spooned into the on-side and was caught by Crawley - despite the England opener colliding with stand-in skipper Ollie Pope.

That wicket secured Tongue (5-125) his second Test five-for, following his 5-66 on debut against Ireland at Lord's in 2023.

The Nottinghamshire quick ousted Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Siraj (0) in the same over - caught at slip and lbw respectively - after having Jaiswal pouched at backward point and also nicking off KL Rahul (7) the previous evening.

Jadeja stitched middle-order stands of between 34 and 50 with Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (34) and Washington as he made his sixth fifty-plus score of a series in which he has stood up as a senior player.

Atkinson (3-127), the pick of the England pace unit in this Test, finished with eight wickets in the match, striking the first ball after lunch to trap Shubman Gill (11) lbw as the India captain's runs tally for the series ended on a whopping 754.

Atkinson also accounted for Karun Nair (17), while Overton ended Deep's dizzying innings - the nightwatchman slicing to a diving Atkinson at backward point - and then pinned Jurel leg before after producing a cracking nip-backer with the aging ball.

Washington walloped the new nut before England came within a whisker of surviving India's new-ball burst.

Duckett was rapped on the glove by a delivery from Krishna but soldiered on and will now be dreaming of replicating his stunning, match-winning 171 in the opening Test at Headingley, while there remains a slender chance England could wheel Woakes out to bat.

India are favourites but you never write this England side off.

