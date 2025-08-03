England need 35 on final day to win stunning fifth Test and series with India requiring four wickets for 2-2 draw

England's spellbinding series against India will get the gripping finish it so richly deserves after bad light and rain extended the fifth Test at The Kia Oval into a final day.

England are 339-6 and need a further 35 runs to pull off their second-highest run chase of 374 and secure a 3-1 series win after six weeks of high drama, with India requiring four wickets for a 2-2 draw.

There remains a distinct possibility Chris Woakes - who suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder fielding on day one that may rule him out of The Ashes - is required to bat, with the stricken all-rounder seen in his whites while wearing a sling late on the fourth day.

Score summary - England vs India, fifth Test, The Kia Oval India 224 all out in 69.4 overs in first innings: Karun Nair (57), Sai Sudharsan (38), Washington Sundar (26); Gus Atkinson, (5-33), Josh Tongue (3-57), Chris Woakes (1-46) England 247 all out in 51.2 overs in first innings: Zak Crawley (64), Harry Brook (53); Prasidh Krishna (4-62), Mohammed Siraj (4-86) India 396 all out in 88 overs in second innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal (118), Akash Deep (66), Washington Sundar (53), Ravindra Jadeja (53); Josh Tongue (5-125), Gus Atkinson (3-127), Jamie Overton (2-98) England 339-6 after 76.2 overs in second innings (target 374): Harry Brook (111), Joe Root (105), Ben Duckett (54); Prasidh Krishna (3-109), Mohammed Siraj (2-95)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohammed Siraj made a huge error when Harry Brook was on 19, stepping on the boundary rope after taking the catch

The hosts had seemed all but certain of victory after Harry Brook (111 off 98) punished a costly fielding error from Mohammed Siraj to score a sizzling 10th century - his first in the fourth innings of a Test - and share a 195-run stand with Joe Root (105) from 106-3.

Brook skied Prasidh Krishna (3-109) to deep fine leg on 19 where Siraj, who had just returned to the field, trod on the boundary cushion after taking the catch and soon covered his face in embarrassment.

Siraj puts England on back foot early on

It was a cruel moment for Siraj, whose skilful and snarling bowling spells have helped keep India in the series over the last few weeks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of Brook's 91-ball century, his first in the fourth innings of a Test match

Siraj (2-95) had dismissed Zak Crawley from the final ball on day three to leave England 50-1 and then pinned stand-in skipper Ollie Pope (22) lbw the following morning after Ben Duckett (54) had snicked a surprise full ball from Krishna into the slip cordon.

Brook and Root's partnership then took England to within 73 runs of victory - before a dramatic twist.

Brook lost his bat as he sliced Akash Deep to mid-off, while when Krishna cleaned up a charging Jacob Bethell (5) after tea and then had Root caught behind with 37 runs required, India, who appeared to have run out of energy and ideas earlier on, were alive.

Siraj and Krishna bowled challenging deliveries to Surrey duo Jamie Smith (2no) and Jamie Overton (0) before bad light, initially, and then a heavy downpour ensured that play would not be able to resume before the 6.42pm cut-off, setting up an absorbing finale.

Image: India's Prasidh Krishna picked up key wickets late on day four to keep his side in the fifth Test

England set for victory before India fight back again

Brook played some sumptuous shots during a clinical, counter-attacking knock - a cover-driven six off Deep will live long in the memory - as he reached his century from 91 balls and amassed 16 boundaries all told (14 fours, two sixes)

Root was not as dynamic but cover drove exquisitely and chalked up his third ton of the series - and 39th of his career - from 136 balls before removing his helmet and putting on a headband to honour mentor and former England batter Graham Thorpe, who passed away in August 2024 and was celebrated during this game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root honoured the late Graham Thorpe by wearing a headband after reaching his 39th Test ton

England are looking to finish the series the way they started it, by pulling off a chase of 370-plus, having knocked off 371 to win the opening Test at Headingley thanks to Duckett's sweep-laden 149.

Their biggest fourth-innings win also came against India - at Edgbaston during Bazball's sophomore summer in 2022 as they made 378 - but victory at The Oval may be the best in that span, as it would have come on a pitch tinged with green throughout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Root nicked off for 105 late in the day, shortly after Jacob Bethell was bowled

England would have hoped to be celebrating already but, as so often in this series, India have shown tremendous grit and resolve to fight back from perilous positions.

If England do fluff their lines on Monday morning then the shot choices of Brook and Bethell will come under the microscope, but if they prevail - they still have Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and possibly Woakes to bat - then those will swiftly be forgotten before full focus turns to the Ashes assignment in Australia this winter.

Watch day five of the fifth Test between England and India, at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Monday (first ball at 11am) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports