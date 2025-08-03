England vs India: 'Lazy decision' takes fifth Test from sublime to ridiculous as teams made to wait for series finale

A sublime fourth day of Test cricket at the Kia Oval ended in the near-ridiculous as rain brought an early end to proceedings with England needing just 35 runs to win.

It was a day of cricket that had it all, India striking early to remove Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope before the Yorkshire duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root joined forces, the pair both bringing up sublime centuries and sharing what could prove to be a match and series-wining partnership if England manage to get the job done on Monday.

However, that all changed when bad light stopped play at 5.32pm. England had Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease with 35 runs needed. India were chasing four wickets.

As the players walked off, a heavy shower followed, catching out the Oval ground staff as they rushed to get the covers on.

By 5:59pm that shower had stopped, leaving 43 minutes to get the surface playable and the sides back on for a potentially thrilling finish. There was not much movement to be seen, though.

"Everyone in this ground has played a lot of money and it has stopped raining, get on with the process. Get the super-sopper out there," said Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"There is around 40 minutes, so try as hard as you can to get out there."

But just four minutes later, stumps were drawn as the ground staff told the umpires they would be unable to have the pitch ready before the 6.42pm deadline for play to restart.

As the decision was announced, boos rang around the ground, the full Sunday crowd primed to see the dramatic conclusion of a series that has had the lot.

Instead, that privilege will fall to a sold-out Monday crowd.

Supporters were sent walking to the tube station wearing their sunglasses as the sun had started to crack the flags once again.

Among them was Sky Sports Cricket's Stuart Broad, who posted on social media at 6:25pm: "Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station.

"Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?"

Injured Woakes could still have a say

The drama of this Test match could be ramped up even further tomorrow with England primed to call on the injured Chris Woakes.

Woakes suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder on day one while fielding on the boundary, an injury serious enough to leave his availability for the winter Ashes series in doubt.

However, there is a genuine chance that, with just four wickets remaining and the India pacers operating with a spring in their step, Woakes could be needed to bat as England look to finish off the 35 runs required.

He was seen towards the end of day four walking around the changing rooms in his whites, with his arm still in a sling. That sling could be swiftly removed if he is required to walk out to try and get England over the line.

"You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room!" Root joked, when asked whether Woakes would be available if needed.

"He's been all-in like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line.

"Hopefully it doesn't get to that but he had some throwdowns, I think, in here at one point and he's ready if needed."

The five Tests have seen every twist and turn, and even with what seems to be less than a day of cricket remaining in the series, we still do not know what the outcome will be.

"It was always going to happen like this, wasn't it," said Root.

"I mean, look at the first four games.

"It has just been that kind of series. It has been amazing to play in and quite fitting, almost, that we are going to get that kind of finish tomorrow."

England vs India: a series that has had it all - from the sublime to the ridiculous.

