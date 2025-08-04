The Hundred: London Spirit's Sarah Glenn hoping to reignite World Cup dream with England

Sarah Glenn insists she needs to be back playing her "best cricket" in order to regain her place in the England squad, and is hopeful that a strong Hundred campaign can revive her home World Cup dream.

The 25-year-old was a key part of the London Spirit side that won the 2024 Women's Hundred, defeating Welsh Fire by four wickets. Glenn took 13 wickets in the competition, second in the overall standings.

The spinner, though, has recently struggled for form on the international stage. Glenn did not take a wicket in two Ashes matches down under and failed to make the squad in the recent T20 and ODI series against India.

The Hundred, live on Sky Sports, comes at a great time to hit the heights that Glenn has shown in her career thus far.

Talking to Sky Sports, the England international spoke of her excitement to be back playing in the "chaotic" competition.

"It's really nice to be back playing as reigning champions. Obviously, it was really special to win it last year, especially at our home ground at Lord's," Glenn said.

"It's nice to get the gang back together, a few new faces as well. It's exciting!

"You want to kick off the tournament with some momentum, but obviously, it's quite a long tournament as well and The Hundred can be quite chaotic, so we've just got to take it game by game."

Discussing the possibility of retaining the title, Glenn added: "I'm so confident! I just feel like each year the tournament is so chaotic, you've just got to find a way to win in those pressurised moments. So, we've just got to take it game by game and hopefully retain our crown."

There can be no doubt that recapturing the form of last year's victorious campaign could prove instrumental as attention shifts towards the home World Cup next year.

Having missed out on the most recent squads, Glenn is hopeful on rediscovering her best form in view of a return to the England set up.

"It's important to be performing at your best and hopefully to get picked up for England, especially in a home World Cup would be very nice, but it's still very far away," she said.

"I just want to play the best cricket that I can, whoever I'm playing for. So hopefully, I can be at my best for The Hundred."

Glenn goes into the new campaign following on from a successful year in the Women's Vitality Blast, and confidence will be high of maintaining such form.

The spinner enjoyed productive spells throughout for The Blaze, most notably taking three wickets in their eliminator defeat to Warwickshire at The Oval.

"It was great to get to finals day with the girls at the Oval," she said. "Obviously, we didn't get the win we wanted, but it's just practising those little pressured moments that we're going to experience in The Hundred here and against some class players as well.

"So, it's nice to make that transfer to The Hundred and hopefully start well."

