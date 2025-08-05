The Hundred: Oval Invincibles begin title defence by crushing London Spirit at Lord's

Oval Invincibles' quest for a third successive Hundred title began with a crushing six-wicket victory over London Spirit at Lord's.

Spirit were skittled for 80 in 94 balls - the second-lowest score in men's Hundred history - as David Warner (9) and Kane Williamson (9) endured torrid tournament debuts.

A masterclass from spinner Rashid Khan (3-11) on his Invincibles debut, coupled with deceptive slower balls from Sam Curran (3-18), did the damage for the back-to-back defending champions, who were set just 81 for an opening-night win.

Score summary - London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles London Spirit 80 all out from 94 balls: Ashton Turner (21 off 14 balls); Ryan Higgins (12 off 14); Rashid Khan (3-11), Sam Curran (3-18), Jordan Clark (2-8) Oval Invincibles 81-4 off 69 balls: Will Jacks (24 off 24 balls); Tawanda Muyeye (18 off 20); Liam Dawson (2-9)

Invincibles ticked along at a run a ball and were 30 runs from victory by the time openers Will Jacks (24 off 24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18 off 20) had both fallen to the impressive Liam Dawson (2-9 from 20 deliveries).

Dan Worrall bowled Jordan Cox and Ashton Turner removed Sam Curran but not even that, or a fox briefly roaming the outfield, could delay an inevitable Invincibles victory.

It was left to Donovan Ferreira to seal victory with the 31 deliveries remaining with the only six of a forgettable contest.

Billings bemused by Spirit's batting

Invincibles skipper Billings on Spirit's 80 all out:

"I was surprised that after losing a few wickets they didn't try to get 130, 140 as we know chasing can be hard at Lord's.

"They just kept on coming when sometimes you need a bit of batsmanship and being smart. Plus, we kept taking wickets.

"It is about setting up a platform to be able to explode. And I thought our batters played nicely before looking to finish it with 30 balls left."

What's next?

Invincibles will play Manchester Originals on Saturday at The Kia Oval (11am), with Spirit next in action later the same day as they head to Cardiff to take on Welsh Fire (2.30pm).

Wednesday's Hundred double header is between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave at Emirates Old Trafford (women's match at 3pm, men's at 6.30pm)

Watch every match from The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket up to and including the finals at Lord's on Sunday August 31.