Chris Woakes: England all-rounder 'gutted' one-armed heroics could not inspire series win in thriller at The Oval

Chris Woakes says he is "still gutted" that he couldn't secure a "fairytale" England series victory over India with his incredible one-armed heroics on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval.

India levelled the five-Test series 2-2 when clinching a six-run win in the most dramatic of finishes on Monday, which saw Woakes walk out out to the middle at No 11 with his arm in a sling.

It was remarkable act of bravery from the all-rounder, who dislocated his shoulder earlier in the Test when fielding. Woakes walked out to the middle with England still requiring 17 runs, nearly helping the hosts over the line.

"I'm still gutted, devastated really, that we couldn't get the fairytale," the 36-year-old told The Guardian.

"But I never considered not going out there, even if it had been 100 runs still to win or whatever.

"It was nice to have the ovation and some of the Indian players came over to show their respect. But any other player would have done the same."

Woakes looked in pain when running between the wickets, but he did not end up having to face a ball as Gus Atkinson hogged the strike before eventually being bowled by Mohammed Siraj to end the match.

"It's not just you that you're playing for out there," Woakes said.

"It's your team and your team-mates, all the hard work and the sacrifices they put in, the people watching at home and in the ground. You just feel a duty to do it for everyone."

Woakes hurt his shoulder on the opening day of the see-saw Test when he landed awkwardly trying to save a boundary, but said he has no regrets.

"We chase down every run," Woakes said. "That has always been the way. As a bowler, you really respect guys trying to save every run. It means a lot to you. So you kind of do the same for the team.

"And a tight game like that one - just six runs the difference - kind of shows how they all add up."

England Test captain Ben Stokes was first to praise Woakes for his bravery in his valiant attempt to carry his side to a series-winning victory at the conclusion of The Oval thriller.

"When the situation arose, there was never a question in Woakesy's mind," England captain Stokes told Sky Sports.

"We've had guys go out with broken feet and fingers and now we've had someone walk out with a dislocated shoulder. It shows what it means to play for your country and to fight to win games."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Woakes' courage for coming out to bat with one hand, and his bravery in stepping into the firing line.

"As Woakes walked out, three or four of the India players patted him on the shoulder," Hussain said. "Luckily the right shoulder, not the left. I know a few who would have gone and touched the dodgy shoulder!

"Every single run he took, he was in agony. He would have been distraught if he didn't go out there. He will never, ever let England down and he certainly didn't today."

England head coach Brendon McCullum echoed Hussain's sentiment and said Woakes' insistence on going out to bat was typical of the man he is.

"Good on Woakesy for walking out there," McCullum said. "It is unbelievably brave but it sums up Woakesy.

"To push himself out there with one arm to get us over the line shows the type of bloke he is.

"He is sore. We'll get some more information in the coming days but we hope it's not going to be too long a lay-off."

England vs India - full results

Five-match series ends 2-2