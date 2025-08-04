Chris Woakes hailed after one-armed stand of defiance nearly inspires England to victory over India

Ben Stokes lauded Chris Woakes for epitomising what it means to play for your country, after his valiant attempt to carry England to a series-winning victory over India with a dislocated shoulder.

Woakes is expected to be out for several months and miss this winter's Ashes in Australia due to the injury he sustained in the field on Friday.

Yet the Warwickshire all-rounder answered his country's call on day five of an enthralling fifth Test at the Kia Oval, coming out at number 11 to try and complete England's remarkable chase of 374.

Holding the bat in his right hand, with his left arm bundled up in a sling under his sweater, Woakes joined the fray with England 17 runs short of their victory target.

Woakes fought through the pain barrier, grimacing as he completed crucial runs to remain off strike and get England within touching distance of their target.

Mohammed Siraj's removal of Gus Atkinson brought a sensational Test match to an end without Woakes facing a ball, as India levelled the series in the most dramatic of finales.

Score summary - England vs India, fifth Test, The Kia Oval India 224 all out in 69.4 overs in first innings: Karun Nair (57), Sai Sudharsan (38), Washington Sundar (26); Gus Atkinson, (5-33), Josh Tongue (3-57), Chris Woakes (1-46) England 247 all out in 51.2 overs in first innings: Zak Crawley (64), Harry Brook (53); Prasidh Krishna (4-62), Mohammed Siraj (4-86) India 396 all out in 88 overs in second innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal (118), Akash Deep (66), Washington Sundar (53), Ravindra Jadeja (53); Josh Tongue (5-125), Gus Atkinson (3-127), Jamie Overton (2-98) England 367 all out in 85.1 overs in second innings (target 374): Harry Brook (111), Joe Root (105), Ben Duckett (54); Mohammed Siraj (5-104,) Prasidh Krishna (4-126)

"When the situation arose, there was never a question in Woakesy's mind," England captain Stokes told Sky Sports. "He spent yesterday trying to figure out whether he'd bat left- or right-handed if he had to face up.

"We've had guys go out with broken feet and fingers and now we've had someone walk out with a dislocated shoulder. It shows what it means to play for your country and to fight to win games.

"It's been a hard-fought series and I'm sure Shubman Gill is just as proud of his players as I am of mine."

Woakes 'would not have forgiven himself'

With four wickets in hand and 35 runs required for victory at the start of day five, there was some doubt over whether England would even need to call upon Woakes at all.

But before a ball had been bowled, Joe Root revealed that Woakes' commitment to the team left him in no doubt he would answer the call if needed.

"He's all in, like the rest of us," Root said. "It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line.

"He's in a huge amount of pain but it means a huge amount to him. He said if he didn't go out, he wouldn't have been able to forgive himself.

"It just shows the character and the person that he is - that he's ready to put his body on the line."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Woakes' courage for coming out to bat with one hand, and his bravery in stepping into the firing line.

"As Woakes walked out, three or four of the India players patted him on the shoulder," Hussain said. "Luckily the right shoulder, not the left. I know a few who would have gone and touched the dodgy shoulder!

"As was the case with Rishabh Pant, once you're out there it's open season. If you're going to go out there and get runs, you're in the firing line - you're going to get bouncers and people aiming at you.

"Every single run he took, he was in agony. He didn't end up facing a delivery but as Joe Root said, he would have been distraught if he didn't go out there. He will never, ever let England down and he certainly didn't today."

England head coach Brendon McCullum echoed Hussain's sentiment and said Woakes' insistence on going out to bat was typical of the man he is.

"Good on Woakesy for walking out there," McCullum said. "It is unbelievably brave but it sums up Woakesy.

"To push himself out there with one arm to get us over the line shows the type of bloke he is.

"He is sore. We'll get some more information in the coming days but we hope it's not going to be too long a lay-off."

