India beat England by six runs in Oval epic to draw Test series 2-2 as Chris Woakes heads out to bat with arm in sling

India secured a nerve-jangling, six-run victory over England in a staggering finish at The Kia Oval - which included Chris Woakes heading out to bat with his arm in a sling - as the series ended 2-2 after six weeks of pulsating Test cricket.

Mohammed Siraj (5-104), fittingly, cleaned up Gus Atkinson (17) to seal India's win in the fifth Test, snaring his 23rd wicket of the series as England were all out for 367 while trying to pull off their second-highest chase of 374 - having knocked off 371 to win the opening Test at Headingley in late June.

The stricken Woakes, who suffered a suspected left shoulder dislocation fielding on day one and now seems likely to miss The Ashes, came out at No 11 with 17 runs needed, but did not face a ball as Atkinson hogged strike.

The cheers from England fans after Atkinson clipped Prasidh Krishna to long-on for one at the end of the 85th over were replaced by wild India celebrations a ball later when Siraj nailed Atkinson's off stump.

Score summary - England vs India, fifth Test, The Kia Oval India 224 all out in 69.4 overs in first innings: Karun Nair (57), Sai Sudharsan (38), Washington Sundar (26); Gus Atkinson, (5-33), Josh Tongue (3-57), Chris Woakes (1-46) England 247 all out in 51.2 overs in first innings: Zak Crawley (64), Harry Brook (53); Prasidh Krishna (4-62), Mohammed Siraj (4-86) India 396 all out in 88 overs in second innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal (118), Akash Deep (66), Washington Sundar (53), Ravindra Jadeja (53); Josh Tongue (5-125), Gus Atkinson (3-127), Jamie Overton (2-98) England 367 all out in 85.1 overs in second innings (target 374): Harry Brook (111), Joe Root (105), Ben Duckett (54); Mohammed Siraj (5-104,) Prasidh Krishna (4-126)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes showed tremendous bravery, heading out to bat with his arm in a sling

The moment would have been all the sweeter for Siraj after he failed to catch Harry Brook on 19 on day four- treading on the boundary cushion at deep fine leg after pouching the ball - with Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) subsequently taking England to 301-3 with a fourth-wicket stand of 195.

However, India's quicks fought back that evening, getting the old ball to talk under leaden skies and in front of a raucous away support, with England closing on 339-6 and Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton given a thorough working over before rain halted play early.

A drama-laced final felt guaranteed and duly transpired with Overton (9) striking the first two balls for four to cut England's ask to 27 before the tireless Siraj nicked off Smith and pinned Overton lbw - England eight down with 20 needed.

Every ball became an event - lbw shouts here, deliveries fizzing past edges there - and when Prasidh Krishna (4-126) then castled Josh Tongue (0), Woakes made his brave entrance to rapturous applause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Siraj sealed a dramatic six-run victory for India at The Kia Oval after bowling England's Gus Atkinson

Atkinson whittled the requirement down to 11 as Akash Deep tipped his leg-side heave over the rope at deep midwicket for six but he was then poleaxed by Siraj without the need for the second new ball.

Ashes awaits for England after series for the ages

It was a remarkable end to a sensational series that featured outstanding individual performances, gripping games - all of which went to a fifth day - and oodles of needle.

Zak Crawley's third-evening time-wasting in the third Test at Lord's was the catalyst for notable rancour between the sides, animosity that spilled over into the fourth match in Manchester and finale in London with spicy send-offs and verbal exchanges.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions rose between England and India late on day three of the Lord's Test due to Zak Crawley's timewasting tactics, leading to more aggro over the rest of the series

In the end, though, India kept their cool, condemning England to defeat in the final Test of a series for the fourth time in a row, after closing losses to Sri Lanka at home last summer and in Pakistan and New Zealand over the winter.

England remain without a series win in a contest of five matches since drubbing India 4-1 at home in 2018, a run they will hope to snap when they travel to Australia for The Ashes this winter, with the barbs already started by ex-Australia opener David Warner.

England still have questions to answer before then, perhaps most pressingly who their spinner will be, but will head down under with real optimism for the first time in quite a while, partly due to shakiness in Australia's batting line-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton, Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain and Stuart Broad discuss why England need 'big characters' if they are to regain The Ashes this winter

India leave with series draw and future looks bright

Now, though, is the time to champion India as a 2-2 draw is perhaps the least the tourists deserved.

They arguably won more sessions across the five games than their opponents and while they were unable to secure victory, they at least ended a run of two series defeats on the trot after being swept 3-0 at home by New Zealand and going down 3-1 in Australia.

Another poor result may have piled the pressure on prickly head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was involved in an unseemly clash with Oval groundsman Lee Fortis two days out from the fifth Test.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated coach with Surrey groundsman Lee Fortis ahead of the Oval Test

But this creditable draw will give him some breathing space and the future looks so bright for India with the tireless Siraj, run-machine skipper Shubman Gill - who plundered 754 runs against England - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul set to form the nucleus.

India have Test series at home to West Indies and South Africa this autumn and winter, while for England it is now full focus on The Ashes as they plot how to win the urn for the first time in a decade - and win it overseas for the first time since 2010/11.

If that series is anything like their battle with India, we are in for an absolute treat.

England vs India - full results

Five-match series ends 2-2