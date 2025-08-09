The Hundred: Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye combine as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals

Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye combined to lead Oval Invincibles to a nine-wicket victory over Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

The opening pair contributed 120 of the 129 runs needed to complete the chase set by their opponents, Jacks hitting a monster 61 off 26 and Muyeye 59 off 28.

It makes it back-to-back victories for the Invincibles after their opening-round win against London Spirit.

It remarkably took just 57 balls for the home outfit to complete their chase, Lewis Gregory bringing an end to the 144-run partnership between the opening pair, leaving Muyeye to combine with Jordan Cox (seven off three) to see out the chase and pick up the last 15 runs required.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Invincibles had pummelled Manchester Originals for just 128, Rashid Khan (3-19) and Saqib Mahmood (2-26) doing the damage.

Winning the toss for the second time on the day, Invincibles opted to bowl first and immediately justified the decision. Jason Behrendorff (2-6) struck twice in his opening spell, removing Matty Hurst for a first-ball duck and Jos Buttler without scoring, reducing the Originals to 18-2, 15 balls in.

Score Summary- Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Manchester Originals 128 all out from 100 balls: Phil Salt (41 from 32 balls); Rashid Khan (3-19), Saqib Mahmood (2-26) Oval Invincibles 129-1 from 57 balls: Will Jacks (61 from 26 balls), Tawanda Muyeye (59 from 28 balls)

The early wickets forced Originals captain, Phil Salt, to anchor the innings, passing 1,000 runs in The Hundred in the process.

Salt battled to 41 from 32 but succumbed to mounting pressure, becoming Rashid's second victim.

Sam Curran (2-17) then returned to the crease dismissing Noor Ahmad first ball, as the Originals limped to 105-7. Despite a last-minute push from Scott Currie (21), the visitors could only post 128.

It marks a second defeat for Originals, leaving them winless.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

If a match in the knockout stages is tied, a Super 5 will be played, with the winner being the team scoring the most runs from a further five balls each.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.