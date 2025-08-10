The Hundred: Southern Brave take 15-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix

Southern Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix by 15 runs at the Utilita Bowl in The Hundred.

Phoenix won the toss and opted to field. But Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 59 from 39 balls was the foundation for the Brave's total of 139, ably supported by Laura Wolvaardt (28) and Sophie Devine (27).

After a good start from the Brave, Phoenix came back into the first innings. They restrained the home side in the last 25 balls, just as Brave were threatening to rack up a big score. That fight back was led by Megan Schutt (2-23 from 20 balls) and then Em Arlott (2-19 from 20 balls) at the death, as Brave faltered to 139 with only 19 of their runs coming from the last 15 balls.

In the run chase, Southern Brave took the early wickets of Emma Lamb and Georgia Voll. Ellyse Perry and Amy Jones then steadied the ship and looked comfortable in their efforts to knock off the total. When Jones was out for 20, Sterre Kalis took over the charge to the finish, with Phoenix needing 45 from the final 30 balls.

Image: Brave players celebrate at the Utilita Bowl. (Photo: ECB)

However, when Perry was caught well in the deep by Villiers for 26 from 21 balls, Kalis accelerated but ultimately ran out of support, and Phoenix were bowled out with two balls to spare, 15 short of the finish line.

The Brave bowling performance was headlined by Lauren Bell taking 3-17 from 19 balls, with Devine 2-28 and Tilly Corteen-Coleman 2-16 also doing the damage.

With her 27 runs, two wickets and a run out, Devine was the Meerkat Match Hero.

She said: "I'm really pleased about the result. Danni [Wyatt-Hodge] was outstanding. The way she set up the game, it was trickier than she made it look. It was a great game for us and nice to do it in front of the home crowd.

"It is always nice to perform against teams you have previously played for. Every game is on the line and you have to be good. We have to keep sharp and keep learning. I have not played a lot of cricket over the last few months and was probably swinging like a rusty gate. I've played enough cricket to know that it will come.

"When you have someone like [Wyatt-Hodge], it makes it easier. If I can contribute in any way, that is what I am here for."

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

Manchester Originals will welcome London Spirit to Emirates Old Trafford on Monday (3pm start), with Oval Invincibles heading to Edgbaston to play Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday (3pm start).

Welsh Fire are back in action on Wednesday August 13 as they host Originals (women's match at 3pm, men's match at 6.30pm). Earlier that day Southern Brave take on Northern Superchargers (11.30am start).

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31