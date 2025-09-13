England vs South Africa: Phil Salt says he wants to become the 'best in the world' after record-breaking night in Manchester
England beat South Africa by 146 runs to level the three-match series 1-1; Phil Salt notched 141 not out, the highest score by an Englishman in T20I; watch England's second T20 against South Africa on Sunday, September 14 (first ball 2.30pm), live on Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 12 September 2025 23:14, UK
Record-breaking opener Phil Salt said that he wants to be the "best in the world" after he notched England's highest T20I score of 141 not out.
Salt led England to their highest T20I total on an extraordinary night in Manchester, with the hosts scoring 300 for the first time.
Salt struck 15 boundaries and eight sixes on his home ground as he notched a 39-ball ton to also best Liam Livingstone's previous record-fastest mark off 44 deliveries.
"I obviously really enjoyed that, especially playing at Old Trafford on my home ground, and it was even more fun with the fact we made 300 plus [304-2] and won in that manner," Salt said.
"I want to take games as deep as possible, while still batting at a high strike rate. That's where I want to be, what I want to be doing as a player.
"I'm someone who's always looking at ways to get better.
"The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this. That's the way I approach it."
England broke numerous records during their outing at Emirates Old Trafford, notching their highest score against South Africa in T20I's, the highest victory margin for England, as well as their highest Powerplay.
Salt shared a blistering 126-run partnership with Jos Buttler at the top of the order as they got England off to a flyer.
South Africa only managed to strike twice, with Bjorn Fortuin (2-52) claiming both wickets to dismiss (83) and Jacob Bethell (26).
"To come here in a must-win game and produce that, I'm just really pleased for the side and the way we handled it," Salt added.
"Playing for England, the mentality that we've had from when I started playing under [Eoin] Morgan to now, we're always trying to push things forward, always trying to take the next step in the game.
"Tonight was one of those steps.
"It's exciting to be part of, a group that is always looking to push those boundaries.
Brook: There aren't many heights England can't reach
England's captain Harry Brook praised his team's record-breaking performance, saying "there aren't many heights we can't reach," after the hosts beat South Africa by 146 runs to level the T20I series 1-1.
"I'm pretty lost for words. The way Salt and [Jos] Buttler started off the night was incredible," said Brook after England's victory.
"Jos and I were standing out there when we were fielding, and never thought anyone would get 300.
"But with the batting lineup we've got, there aren't many heights that we can't reach.
"Every must-win game that we have now, leading up to that T20 World Cup, is awesome preparation for us.
"We want to win every time we go out there and have those new learnings when we're out there to take it forward to those World Cups."
"There's going to be some tough decisions to be made, but we like headaches, and there are some phenomenal guys, it's always good to have those debates."
Hussain: England can see the talent in Salt
Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said the England selectors will now be left with many questions after seeing Salt's performance as an opener, particularly with Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith being rested ahead of the Ashes in the winter.
"I think England were desperate for Phil Salt to play a role in T20 and 50-over cricket because they see the talent in that individual and you only have to watch today and know what a talent he is," Hussain said.
"Unfortunately for Salt, he's been playing little cameos and when you have so much batting depth in English white ball cricket, like Duckett, Smith, like Sam Curran, some of whom aren't even in the side or in the squad, then you have to make decisions.
"But once you get your opportunity on a good pitch, your home ground, you have to make sure you cash in and say: 'Go on, leave me out.'
"He's got three international T20 hundreds, and you want him to kick on and go and get a big score. That's exactly what he did. He's a real talent. He helps Butler as well because he's never chewing up deliveries that Butler's fretting."
England vs South Africa - results and fixtures
All games live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland 🕰️
- First ODI (Headingley): South Africa won by seven wickets
- Second ODI (Lord's): South Africa won by five runs
- Third ODI (Southampton) - England won by 342 runs
- First T20: South Africa won by 14 runs
- Second T20: England won by 146 runs
- Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
