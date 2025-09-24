Kate Cross: England bowler says losing national central contract has been 'toughest week of career'

Kate Cross has opened up about losing her England central contract, saying it was the "toughest week of her career".

The 33-year-old pace bowler, who has taken more than 100 wickets across all formats for England and has led the attack since Katherine Sciver-Brunt's retirement in 2023, found out about the decision on the eve of the Women's Hundred in August.

Cross was dropped during England's one-day international series against India in the summer and was also not selected for the upcoming ODI World Cup, a decision she described as "savage".

"It's probably been one of the toughest weeks I've had in my career," Cross told the No Balls Podcast.

"I had my appraisal with Lott [England head coach Charlotte Edwards] and Finchy [director of women's cricket Jonathan Finch] and they just told me I won't be getting my England contract renewed next year.

"So as of October 2025, I will not be a professional cricketer for England anymore. I've been dreading saying that. I feel sick.

"It is still very raw [...] and now I've got to play in what is normally the funnest tournament of the year, and I know it's going to be a really tough few weeks for me."

Image: Kate Cross won the 2025 edition of The Hundred with the Northern Superchargers

Cross made her debut for England in 2013 against the West Indies and has since played eight Tests, 76 ODIs and 18 T20s.

"I started the India series opening the bowling for England as vice-captain, and I finished that series not even making the 13 to play the last game ODI series," Cross added.

"Lottie [England head coach Charlotte Edwards] said to me in a chat before the game that it was a must-win game and I'm not part of the 13.

"As a cricketer who has always prided myself on being a reliable bowler for my captain who would stand up in big moments, that was pretty tough to hear. That felt like a lot of trust had been lost quite quickly.

"I'm not daft, I know that something had happened there that could mean my future is in jeopardy."

Image: Kate Cross helped lead Lancashire to victory in the Metro Bank One Day Cup this year

'I feel a bit mute and numb'

Cross plays for the Northern Superchargers and helped them win The Hundred title this year as well as helping Lancashire to victory in both the T20 Women's County Cup and One-Day Cup.

However, she said the news of her being dropped has left her feeling "mute and numb".

"I still don't really know [how I feel]," Cross added. "I've still not processed it. I think coming back into the Lancashire structure after The Hundred, I realised how distracted I was.

"Obviously, I had an amazing summer in purple [for Northern Superchargers], but the last few weeks have been awful. I've really struggled to enjoy cricket, I've probably been the worst team-mate for my Lancs girls.

"We've had a lot of long bus journeys where I've had to sit myself away from everyone and just almost been a bit mute and numb.

"I said I was going to get through The Hundred, the Lancs season and then I'm going to [...] I'm not sure.

"I'm going to see someone professional this afternoon to start the process of processing.

"It does feel like there's an element of finality about it all and the bit I got so upset about when we chatted a month ago was how quickly it's all happened and that's the bit I've not processed."

Watch every match from the Women's World Cup live on Sky from Tuesday September 30 with England's opening match vs South Africa on Friday October 3.