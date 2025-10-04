India crush West Indies by innings and 140 runs and then appoint Shubman Gill as ODI captain
India cruise to victory over West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening test in Ahmedabad on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series; Shubman Gill is named India's 50-over captain
Saturday 4 October 2025 13:39, UK
Ravindra Jadeja took 4-54 as India wrapped up the first test against West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on day three at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts were always in the ascendancy after bundling out West Indies for 162 in their first innings.
India racked up 448-5 before declaring their first innings, riding hundreds by opener KL Rahul and middle order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja.
Jadeja then led India's superb bowling, aided by a catching masterclass, as they skittled out West Indies for 146 to secure a comfortable win ahead of the second in New Delhi from October 10.
Jadeja was adjudged player-of-the-match while seamer Mohammed Siraj finished with seven wickets in the match.
Captain Shubman Gill said with Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar at his disposal, he was spoilt for choice.
"When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to rotate them," he said.
"It's good to have too many options rather than not having options...That's the fun of playing in India."
"You know there will always be someone who will be out there, ready to get the job done for the team. The entire team and the young team came out with flying colours."
Jayden Seales (22) produced an entertaining cameo but it was not enough for West Indies to avoid an innings defeat.
"When you win the toss and get bowled out for 160-odd, it is tough to come back from that," captain Roston Chase said.
"Not the performance we were looking for. We have to bat better especially in India.
"You have to put a big first-innings total on the board especially with the ball spinning, and pitch deteriorating... I think that's something we need to look at."
Gill replaces Sharma as India's ODI skipper
Shubman Gill was named India's 50-over captain in place of Rohit Sharma, who was named in the squad along with batting stalwart Virat Kohli for three one-day internationals in Australia this month.
Both Rohit and Kohli have quit test cricket and T20 Internationals and are only available for India in the 50-over format.
Gill took over as test captain after Rohit quit the long format in May, and he is vice captain of India's T20 squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.
Rohit and Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March in which they beat New Zealand.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a fractured foot and was ruled out of the ongoing test series against West Indies, was not selected for the tour Down Under.
India will play three ODIs in Australia followed by five T20 Internationals.
India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice captyain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India's T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).