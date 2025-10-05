India vs Pakistan: No handshakes between captains at Women's World Cup

No captains' handshakes took place ahead of India's game with Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, in keeping with the recent matches between the men's sides.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana did not engage at the toss in Colombo, at which Pakistan put their opponents in to bat.

The lack of handshakes stems from the political conflict between the two nations earlier this year following a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

India are official hosts of the Women's World Cup but Pakistan are playing all of their games in Sri Lanka as the two teams only face each other at neutral venues.

That policy was in place long before this year's conflict due to ongoing tensions.

Image: India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS in their opening World Cup match

India won their opening match of the World Cup, beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS in Guwahati, while Pakistan slipped to a seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in Colombo.

What happened with India and Pakistan men at Asia Cup?

During the Asia Cup last month, India men's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha in any of the three contests between the teams, including the final that India won by five wickets in Dubai.

Suryakumar said after India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan that he and his team were aligned with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistan players.

Image: Men's captains Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Salman Agha (right) did not shake hands at the Asia Cup

The players did not shake hands after any of the matches, while India did not accept the winners' trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Instead, India lifted an 'imaginary' trophy before posing for a team photoshoot.

Image: India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate their 2025 Asia Cup win over Pakistan

After the sides' initial meeting on September 14, Pakistan protested against match referee Andy Pycroft for condoning what they perceived as unsportsmanlike India behaviour regarding the absence of handshakes.

There was an hour's delay ahead of Pakistan's next fixture versus UAE because of the fallout, with Salman's side eventually opting to play after saying Pycroft had apologised.

Former Zimbabwe international Pycroft stood as match referee in the second India vs Pakistan encounter on September 21 but did not shake hands with Salman.

