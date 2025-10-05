India vs Pakistan: No handshakes between captains at Women's World Cup before bugs and controversial run out

India vs Pakistan encounters rarely go by without incident - and the Women's World Cup clash in Colombo was no different.

From the absence of handshakes at the toss, to flying insects stopping play, to a controversial run out for Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali, the game was action-packed.

India won by 88 runs - posting 247 all out before dismissing their opponents for 159 - to make it two wins from two in this World Cup following their opening victory over Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Score summary - India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup, Colombo India 247 all out in 50 overs: Harleen Deol (46 off 65 balls), Richa Ghosh (35no off 20), Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 37), Pratika Rawal (31 off 37); Diana Baig (4-69), Fatima Sana (2-38), Sadia Iqbal (2-47) Pakistan 159 all out in 43 overs: Sidra Ameen (81 off 106 balls), Natalia Pervaiz (33 off 46); Kranti Goud (3-20), Deepti Sharma (3-45), Sneh Rana (2-38) Click here for full scorecard

They preserved their impeccable record against Pakistan in one-day internationals with a 12th win from 12 in the format, but will want to improve on this display with no batter passing fifty - Harleen Deol maxing out with 46 - and the team also sloppy in the field at times.

Sidra Ameen hit 81 in vain for Pakistan, who have now suffered two losses from two after slipping to defeat in their first fixture against Bangladesh, also in Colombo.

Image: India fast bowler Kranti Goud,(centre) celebrates one of her three wickets against Pakistan

Flying insects, you say?

Indeed.

India's innings was impacted by a swarm with batters and fielders both affected. Insect repellent was initially sprayed to try and remove the bugs and when that didn't work, it was fumigation time.

Image: A worker fumigates the field during the Women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo in an attempt to remove flying bugs

A man in a gas mask entered the field with a 'Bugbuster', leading to a 15-minute break in play while he went to work. For all his efforts, though, the insects did not really budge.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had been irritated by the bugs before she clipped down the leg-side to be dismissed for 19 from 34 balls - Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz taking a slick catch to her left - while they also annoyed Jemimah Rodrigues (32).

Image: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur waves away flying insects during the World Cup match in Colombo

Image: India's Sneh Rana (right) assists team-mate Deepti Sharma (left) in removing bugs that had crawled into her shirt

Speaking at the interval, Rodrigues, who was reprieved by a Diana Baig no-ball on two after snicking behind and then narrowly avoided being run out on 16, said: "You had to concentrate a lot more because you couldn't see much with the bugs coming but you have to do what you have to do out there."

What was this run-out controversy?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan's Muneeba Ali was controversially run out in Pakistan's Women's Cricket World Cup defeat to India

From the final ball of the fourth over in the Pakistan chase, Muneeba dawdled out of her crease after being subjected to an lbw appeal, and had to scamper to regain her ground at the wicketkeeper's end - something she thought she had done successfully.

Muneeba grounded her bat over the line but then it bounced up and was in the air when the stumps were disturbed by the throw from Deepti Sharma.

The decision from TV umpire Kerrin Klaaste was out - after the big screen initially displayed 'not out' - much to Pakistan's frustration, with skipper Fatima Sana urging Muneeba to stay on the park.

Muneeba eventually trudged off but as she was not actively seeking a second run, and considering the laws of the game, she can possibly consider herself unlucky.

Image: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaks to fourth umpire Kim Cotton about the contentious dismissal of Muneeba

Those MCC laws state…

30.1.1. A batter shall be considered to be out of his/her ground unless some part of his/her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

30.1.2. However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his/her person or bat, or between the bat and person, provided that the batter has continued movement in the same direction.

To add to the drama, Muneeba would actually have been out lbw to Kranti Gaud had India reviewed for that mode of dismissal.

It was not Harmanpreet's side's only erroneous use of DRS in the innings with reviews wasted and other chances going begging when they opted not to review.

And what about the handshakes - or lack thereof?

Image: India captain Harmanpreet (left) and Pakistan counterpart Fatima (right) did not shake hands at the toss

In keeping with the recent matches between the men's sides in the Asia Cup, the India and Pakistan captains did not shake hands at the toss, with Harmanpreet and Pakistan counterpart Fatima not engaging as India were put in to bat.

There were no handshakes between the players after the match either.

This stems from the conflict between the two nations earlier this year following a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

India are official hosts of the Women's World Cup but Pakistan are playing all of their games in Sri Lanka.

That policy was in place long before this year's conflict due to ongoing tensions, with India and Pakistan not playing in each other's homelands until at least 2027.

What happened with India and Pakistan men at Asia Cup?

Image: Men's captains Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Salman Agha (Pakistan) did not shake hands at the Asia Cup

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha in any of the three contests between the teams, including the final that India won by five wickets in Dubai.

Suryakumar said after India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan that he and his team were aligned with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistan players.

The players did not shake hands after any of the matches, while India did not accept the winners' trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Instead, India lifted an 'imaginary' trophy before posing for a team photoshoot.

Image: India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate their 2025 Asia Cup win over Pakistan

What is next for India and Pakistan at the Women's World Cup?

Pakistan play title favourites Australia in Colombo on Wednesday, before India host South Africa in Vizag a day later.

Both matches start at 10.30am UK and Ireland time with build-up from 10am on Sky Sports Cricket.

