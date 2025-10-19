Australia vs India: Virat Kohli dismissed for duck on return as visitors beaten in rain-affected ODI in Perth

Virat Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck - in his first innings since June - as India fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Australia during a rain-affected first one-day international in Perth.

Kohli - playing for the first time since helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally win the IPL at the 18th attempt - was superbly caught by Cooper Connolly at backward point off the bowling of Mitchell Starc on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, in his first knock since the IPL, made 11 before he edged Josh Hazlewood (2-20) to ODI debutant Matt Renshaw at second slip.

Image: Josh Hazlewood also removed Shreyas Iyer for 11

India stuttered to 136-9 after a series of rain delays shortened their innings to 26 overs, with Shubman Gill - who has replaced Rohit as ODI captain - and Shreyas Iyer caught down the leg-side for 10 and 11 respectively at Optus Stadium.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with 38 from 31 deliveries and Axar Patel made 31, while Nitish Reddy (19 not out) fired two sixes in the final over, as Hazlewood, Mitch Owen (2-20) and Matt Kuhnemann (2-26) all claimed two wickets each for the hosts.

Image: Kohli was removed by Starc (1-22) in the seventh over of a rain-disrupted innings

Australia chased down a revised target of 131 in just 21.3 overs and with 27 balls to spare, as an unbeaten 46 from captain Mitchell Marsh set them on their way to victory.

Marsh shared a 34-run stand with Matthew Short (eight) and added 55 with Josh Phillipe, playing his first ODI since 2021, who fired 37 from just 29 deliveries before holing out to Arshdeep Singh in the deep.

Renshaw finished 21 not out after putting on 32 with Marsh, as Australia moved 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series ahead of further matches in Adelaide on Thursday and Sydney on Saturday.

Image: Mitch Marsh's unbeaten 46 came from 52 deliveries

A five-match T20I series follows with games in Canberra (October 29), Melbourne (October 31), Hobart (November 2), Carrara (November 6) and Brisbane (November 8).

When does the Ashes start?

Australia then return to Perth for the first Ashes Test against England from November 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England coach Tim Southee believes there's never been a bad Australian cricket team, but concedes they are going through a challenging time

Test captain Pat Cummins is a big doubt for that game with a back issue, but Australia chair of selectors George Bailey said on Saturday he was hopeful Cummins will play a 'major role' in the Ashes.

"It's progressing," Bailey said about Cummins' fitness. "He's building up. He's optimistic about it. I think the more he's done over the last few days, the more optimistic he's become but I categorically don't know if he's bowled a ball.

"We know time is getting short and there's permutations around that, not just around the back, but other factors as well. It's positive, we're really confident that he's going to play a major part. Hopefully it's the first Test. If not, then we'll pick it up."