Women's Cricket World Cup: England face South Africa in semi-finals but which players should they look out for?

England have reached the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final where they will face South Africa.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's side thrashed the Proteas in their group-stage opener, bowling them out for 69 and claiming a 10-wicket victory.

However, since then, Laura Wolvaardt's side have staged a great comeback, finishing third in the table, and the team possess plenty of players who can pose a threat.

South Africa's road to the World Cup semi-final England beat South Africa by 10 wickets

South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets

South Africa beat India by three wickets

South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS Method)

Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets

All-rounder De Klerk powers South Africa's lower order

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nadine de Klerk was dropped and then quickly punished Bangladesh as she hit two boundaries in the last over to get South Africa over the line in their Women's Cricket World Cup encounter

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk is a key player in the South Africa set-up. She has the ability to transform games both with the bat and ball.

The 25-year-old has taken six wickets in the tournament so far and scored 84no off 54 balls against India.

Batting lower down the order means De Klerk can add resistance at the backend of South Africa's innings, hitting vital and potentially match-defining runs, like she did against India.

However, De Klerk's weakness is against spin, and with the likes of Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn in the England set-up, she will need to be careful.

De Klerk has been dismissed three times to spin already. Against England, she fell to Ecclestone; against Pakistan, she was removed by Sadia Iqbal; and against Australia, she became one of Alana King's victims in her record-breaking spell.

Openers Wolvaardt and Brits set the tone

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt took a catch-of the-tournament contender to dismiss New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu

Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have impressed at the top of the order and have a strong opening partnership. The duo make the most of the powerplay, and if one does not get you, it is likely the other one will.

Brits notched 101 against New Zealand, her best score in the tournament so far, but she has also been removed three times for a duck: against India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

On those occasions, South Africa's skipper has filled her boots, reaching a highest score of 90 during the win against Pakistan.

England will want to make early inroads in the semi-final and remove both openers as soon as possible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tammy Beaumont hit the winning runs as England clinched a 10-wicket thrashing of South Africa in the Women's World Cup with a whopping 215 balls to spare

Mlaba's spin poses a threat to England

South Africa's premier left-arm spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba has starred for her side, taking 11 wickets so far, with her best figures being 4-40 against New Zealand.

England have struggled against spin and Mlaba will likely play a key role for the Proteas. The first time these teams played each other in this tournament, Mlaba recorded the most economical figures (0-9), despite her team losing.

Veteran Kapp brings experience and skill

Marizanne Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in the game and is known for her match-winning performances both with the bat and ball.

She holds the record for the highest score by a South African player at a Women's Cricket World Cup (102no against Pakistan in 2013), and her bowling is also dangerous.

The 35-year-old has taken seven wickets in the competition, with her best figures coming against Pakistan when she finished with 3-20.

Image: England's Tammy Beaumont (R) celebrates victory against South Africa in World Cup opener

Kapp's resistance in the middle order is also integral to South Africa's hopes of making it to the final. She has reached a half-century twice in this tournament, hitting 56 against Bangladesh and 68no against Pakistan.

As the oldest player in the team, Kapp has plenty of experience of playing in decisive matches and will have to keep her cool in nervous moments, with her team-mates also looking to her for reassurance.

