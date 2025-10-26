Sophie Devine: England's Heather Knight and Amy Jones hail New Zealand captain following ODI retirement

England's Heather Knight praised New Zealand captain Sophie Devine in her final one-day international match, saying "she can hit the ball better than anyone in the women's game".

New Zealand were already eliminated from the Women's Cricket World Cup but their game against England was significant as their captain was playing her 159th and final ODI match.

Devine made her ODI debut in 2006 against Australia and has scored 4,279 runs in the format including nine centuries, with her latest coming during the ongoing World Cup tournament against Australia where she made 112.

"Sophie has been a stalwart of New Zealand cricket. I have played with her and against her and what stands out for me is her character," Knight said.

"She is still the same sort of cheeky girl she was when she got in the team and a proper cricketer - someone who pushed the game forward in how you take bowlers on.

"She can hit the ball better than anyone in the women's game and she was doing that before anyone else was. You also look at her longevity - and I think we might see her in the 2026 T20 World Cup."

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt (L) presents New Zealand's skipper Sophie Devine (R) with a match shirt signed by England players

The 2026 T20 World Cup takes place in England with New Zealand defending their title after beating South Africa in 2024.

England beat New Zealand by eight wickets to finish second in the group standings with South Africa awaiting in Wednesday's semi-final in Guwahati, live on Sky Sports.

Devine: I'm so humbled to have done this for so long

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England's eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the Women's Cricket World Cup match in Vizag.

The 36-year-old made 23 in her final knock before she was dismissed by England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"That was disappointing. Not to make it about myself but I really wanted to go out on a high and today's performance wasn't that," said Devine.

"Credit to England - they stuck at it and then did the job with the bat. It's not what we wanted, but there are bigger things in life.

"It was never about the result today. For me, it was just about enjoying it and going back to the roots of why I played the game 19 years ago - to play alongside my mates.

"I am really excited about the talent, the youthful energy, and playfulness in the group. They have such a high ceiling, so it's just about them knowing their best is good enough.

"We are good enough to be here and when we play our best cricket, we can beat any team in the world. We have to keep believing that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was dismissed for 23, took the wicket of England's Heather Knight and received a guard of honour as she brought her ODI career to a close.

A changing of the guard will now be under way for New Zealand as they look to push on in the 50-over format without Devine.

"I didn't cry as much as I thought I was going to," she added. "There were a few tears in the anthems, but I had been able to process those emotions after announcing it so early.

"It was just about enjoying it today and remembering why I started playing. The result didn't go our way but it was never just about the result, it was also about finishing out here with my mates. It was nice to finish with Suzie Bates bowling at the other end, that was really special.

"We will reflect, have a few laughs and a few drinks tonight. I'm so blessed and humbled I've been able to do this as a career for 19 years."

Jones hails 'proper cricketer' Devine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amy Jones took England closer to victory over New Zealand at the Women's Cricket World Cup with three boundaries in a row off of Rosemary Mair's bowling.

After the conclusion of the match, the teams made a guard of honour for Devine to celebrate her achievements and contributions to women's cricket.

"It is great for Soph to get the recognition. She is a legend of the game and it is clear to see how much she means to New Zealand and everyone else in the women's game," said England's Amy Jones.

"On the pitch but also off it as a great person. I am really happy she has had such a successful career.

"I think it's so special to sort of share those moments. I've known her for a long time now. We've played on the same team and obviously against each other for many years.

"She's been hugely successful in ODI cricket for New Zealand, and she's definitely inspired a lot of people along the way."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England spinner Sophie Ecclestone left the field with a shoulder injury against New Zealand - before returning to take the wicket of Brooke Halliday.

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.