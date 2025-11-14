The Ashes 2025/26: Ollie Pope hits timely century but Joe Root and Harry Brook struggle in England warm-up clash against Lions

Ollie Pope hit a first century of England's Ashes tour on day two of their warm-up against the Lions, staking his claim to bat at No 3 in the first Test in Perth on November 21.

Pope scored exactly 100 from 113 balls as he looks to edge out Jacob Bethell for a starting spot, with Bethell managing just two runs when batting for the Lions on day one.

England openers Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) also impressed in an opening stand of 182 against Andrew Flintoff's Lions, while captain Ben Stokes later chipped in with 77 in his side's total of 426.

There was double disappointment for middle-order pair Joe Root (1) and Harry Brook (2), however, with Root caught after mishitting a pull off Durham's Matthew Potts - part of England's touring squad - and Brook bowled after charging down the track at Warwickshire's Nathan Gilchrist.

Image: England vice-captain Harry Brook missed out on day two of the Ashes warm-up match against England Lions making just two

Both men are vital to England's prospects in the Ashes but saw their hopes of banking some valuable time at the crease disappear during a mini-collapse of 4-16 after a wicketless morning session.

They faced a combined total of 28 deliveries, with Brook particularly impatient in a brief stay that saw him advance down the track on three occasions and attempt a falling ramp shot that almost carried back to seamer Matt Fisher off the toe end of the bat.

Pope fell shortly after reaching three figures, bowled when attempting a sweep off England front-line spinner Shoaib Bashir, who conceded 68 from his 16 overs to dent his hopes of starting the first Test.

Mark Wood was sent for scans on his hamstring in the afternoon, with fingers crossed that he has avoided a serious setback.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland