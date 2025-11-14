The Ashes 2025/26: Ollie Pope hits timely century but Joe Root and Harry Brook struggle in England warm-up clash against Lions

Ollie Pope hit a first century of England's Ashes tour on day two of their warm-up against the Lions, staking his claim to bat at No 3 in the first Test in Perth on November 21.

Pope scored exactly 100 from 113 balls as he looks to edge out Jacob Bethell for a starting spot, with Bethell managing just two runs when batting for the Lions on day one.

England openers Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) also impressed in an opening stand of 182 against Andrew Flintoff's Lions, while captain Ben Stokes later chipped in with 77 in his side's total of 426.

"Ollie played brilliantly today, he looks in great touch," Crawley said at the close of play. "He's in a really good place with his game and he looks very focused."

There was double disappointment for middle-order pair Joe Root (1) and Harry Brook (2), however, with Root caught after mishitting a pull off Durham's Matthew Potts - part of England's touring squad - and Brook bowled after charging down the track at Warwickshire's Nathan Gilchrist.

Image: England vice-captain Harry Brook missed out on day two of the Ashes warm-up match against England Lions making just two

Both men are vital to England's prospects in the Ashes but saw their hopes of banking some valuable time at the crease disappear during a mini-collapse of 4-16 after a wicketless morning session.

They faced a combined total of 28 deliveries, with Brook particularly impatient in a brief stay that saw him advance down the track on three occasions and attempt a falling ramp shot that almost carried back to seamer Matt Fisher off the toe end of the bat.

Root's lack of a century in 14 Tests in Australia is a point of much debate ahead of the Ashes, but Crawley made light of his early exit, saying: "He's spent a lot of time in the middle over the last few years. I think he'll be just fine.

"We're doing everything we can with what we've got and I feel like we're going to be ready next week."

Pope fell shortly after reaching three figures, bowled when attempting a sweep off England front-line spinner Shoaib Bashir, who conceded 68 from his 16 overs to dent his hopes of starting the first Test.

Mark Wood was sent for scans on his hamstring in the afternoon, with fingers crossed that he has avoided a serious setback.

Australia's Green fails with bat in Sheffield Shield

Two of Australia's likely starters for next week's first Test in Perth, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne, were in action as the Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and Queensland reached a thrilling conclusion at the WACA on Friday.

Set 272 to win on the final day, Western Australia snuck over the line to a one-wicket win courtesy of an unbroken 23-run final-wicket stand between Corey Rocchiccioli (24no) and Cameron Gannon (10).

Image: Australia's Cameron Green was dismissed for 17 on the final day of Western Australia's dramatic Sheffield Shield win over Queensland

All-rounder Green was earlier dismissed for just 17 when batting at No 4, failing to make another telling contribution with the bat like his first-innings 94.

Labuschagne, playing for Queensland, is set to open the batting for Australia in the first Test, but made his biggest contribution on the final day with ball in hand.

The part-time medium pacer bowled Aaron Hardie for 12 as Western Australia appeared to be collapsing to defeat, until final pair Rocchiccioli and Gannon's intervention.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland