Why are there tensions between Bangladesh and India ahead of T20 World Cup - and how could England be impacted?

Political tensions between the nations have led to Bangladesh refusing to travel to India for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7, "under current conditions".

Here is what we know so far…

Why have Bangladesh taken this stance?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cited concerns around "safety and well-being" for opting against heading to India.

Ties between the countries have strained even further with a Hindu man killed by a mob during violent protests in Bangladesh in December after being accused of blasphemy, leading to protests by Hindu nationalist groups in India.

The BCB's stance on the T20 World Cup came shortly after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman had been withdrawn from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier (IPL) at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Image: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been withdrawn from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL squad at the request of the BCCI

The BCCI did not explicitly mention the strained political ties but said the decision was based on "recent developments", with Mustafizur - named in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup party - now poised to miss the IPL from March 26 to May 31.

Bangladesh's interim government then announced a ban on broadcasts ‌of this year's IPL on Monday, the latest flashpoint in the ​growing row.

Bangladesh's ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement that the decision was taken "in public interest" after the exclusion of Mustafizur, a move it said "caused distress among the people of Bangladesh."

Mustafizur has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, taking 60 wickets in 65 games.

What did the BCB say in its statement?

The statement read: "Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current condition.

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 pools Group A: India, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, USA Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Group C: Bangladesh, England, Italy, Nepal, West Indies Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE

What could this mean for the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the group stage.

On January 21, the ICC turned down Bangladesh's request to move all their matches to joint-host country Sri Lanka following a board meeting.

In a statement, it confirmed fixtures for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup would proceed as scheduled.

"The decision was taken after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any of the tournament venues in India," its statement read.

The ICC added that it would not be feasible to make changes to the tournament schedule at such a late stage and doing so "in the absence of any credible security threat", would set a precedent of jeopardising the sanctity of future ICC events and "undermine its neutrality as a global governing body".

What has been said since?

Bangladesh doubled down on refusing to go to India, despite being told they will be replaced if they don't change their mind. The government, the BCB and some national players met on Thursday January 22, a deadline set by the ICC for a final decision.

"It is the (Bangladesh) government's decision not to play in India due to security concerns," Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul said after the meeting. "The security threat is not a theory, it is a real incident."

BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul said in a press conference. "Our only demand is to play the World Cup - but not in India. We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka.

"They did give us a 24-hour ultimatum but a global body can't really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup. It will be their loss."

Islam previously said: "I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. ‌Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup?

"Bangladesh ‍players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players."

How could this impact England?

Image: England are due to play Bangladesh in Kolkata on Saturday February 14

England are due to face Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday February 14 in Group C, a pool that also features West Indies, Italy and Nepal.

Harry Brook's side are set to play all of their first-round matches in India, starting against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday February 8 before facing West Indies at the same venue on Wednesday February 11.

A clash with Italy in Kolkata on Monday February 16 follows the Bangladesh encounter in the same city. If the Bangladesh fixture is now moved, it would add to England's travel.