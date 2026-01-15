Jos Buttler backs Ben Stokes' England to become No 1 Test team in world despite Ashes failure in Australia

Jos Buttler has backed Ben Stokes to lead England to the top of the Test rankings despite the side's 4-1 Ashes failure in Australia this winter.

England lost the Ashes in just 11 days of cricket after an error-strewn first three Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, with their lean preparation and aggressive style of cricket, plus a mid-series beach break in Noosa where they were pictured drinking, criticised.

A two-day victory in the Boxing Day game at the MCG - England's first Test win in Australia in 15 years - ended any danger of a 5-0 whitewash, but they were then beaten in the series finale in Sydney, as they suffered a 14th defeat in their last 28 matches.

But Buttler still believes Stokes is the man to turn England's fortunes around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite losing the Ashes comprehensively, Ben Stokes is determined to remain as England captain

"A disappointing and frustrating campaign for the guys," Buttler told Sky Sports News. "I think we all thought this was the time this team going to Australia would have a real, genuine chance of winning. They will be frustrated it hasn't turned out as they would have planned.

"But I think the guys at the top, and knowing Ben as I do, they will take a bit of time to evaluate what happened, what things they wish they did a bit differently, what things they need to improve on, and what things actually are real key pillars of the team, which they've done really well for a number of years that they need to really stick to and double down on even more.

"I think they'll just take a bit of time to review it. I know Ben pretty well - I played a lot of cricket with him growing up - and his determination and desire and passion to lead that team forward, improve and take them to be the number one Test team in the world, which is where he will want to take them, will be stronger than ever after this tour."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain dissect England's crushing 4-1 Ashes loss to Australia

Prior to the series, Sir Ian Botham, Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan were among those critical of England's minimal preparations in Australia, which consisted of a solitary intra-squad game against the Lions as their only pre-series tune up, with Stokes labelling them "has-beens" in response.

The captain would later apologise, saying "I got the words I said completely wrong". Head coach Brendon McCullum also admitted once the series was lost, that playing just one warm-up game before the first Test in Perth - at a venue in Lilac Hill that in no way replicated the bouncy conditions they were to face against Australia - was an error.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite overseeing a 4-1 Ashes defeat, Brendon McCullum would like to remain as England head coach

"In modern cricket, it's very difficult to have the preparation that previous tours would have had, so I think they tried to make the best use of what they had," Buttler reasoned.

"Ultimately, it's about results. I think when you don't get the results that you crave, it's very easy to point fingers at certain things. Your preparation, your planning, a lot of stuff your hands will be tied. You don't actually have as much choice to prepare, it's not a blank canvas.

"Unfortunately, most touring sites have to prepare with in-house games or very short lead-ins to series in this day and age.

"Ultimately, it's about the results. If we got the results that the team craved, we would have been praised for their preparation and planning.

"Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan, so those things come out into question, but that's part and parcel of being involved in top level sport."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler told Sky Sports News he 'can't wait' for the start of The Hundred after Manchester Super Giants unveiled their new team logo

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia win five-match series 4-1