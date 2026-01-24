T20 World Cup: Scotland handed last-minute spot after Bangladesh removed by ICC over refusal to play matches in India

Scotland will be handed a last-minute place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, replacing Bangladesh in next month’s tournament in India and Sri Lanka, Sky Sports News understands.

Bangladesh asked the ICC on multiple occasions for their group matches to be moved to Sri Lanka due to security concerns, following ongoing strained political tensions between them and India.

The requests were rejected by the ICC, who said there was no security threat and that it 'would not be feasible', despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) indicating that the Bangladesh government had not given them permission to travel to India.

Image: Bangladesh's squad, including Nasum Ahmed (right) and Taskin Ahmed (left), would not travel to India for the tournament

The ICC warned after an emergency meeting on Wednesday that they would be removed if they did not agree to play in India, while Sky Sports News understands that Scotland will now be confirmed as Bangladesh's replacements in the tournament - starting February 7, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland would be allocated the late entry as the highest-ranked T20I nation not to have originally qualified, with them filling Bangladesh's spot in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.

Sky Sports News has asked ICC for comment.

More to follow...

