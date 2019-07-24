Kolpak deals could be ended by Brexit, warn ECB

Morne Morkel is one of several high-profile Kolpak players currently playing County Championship cricket

Kolpak cricketers could be gone from the county game by 2021 in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to updated guidance from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Kolpak signings, as well as those with EU passports, are currently eligible to feature without counting as an 'overseas' player, employment rulings which would both be directly affected by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

The governing body has issued an email to the 18 first-class counties noting a series of potential implications, noting the political uncertainty surrounding the project but offering some clarity on the various possibilities.

What is a 'Kolpak player'? • The Kolpak ruling refers to a ruling handed down by the European Court of Justice in 2003 in favour of Maros Kolpak, a Slovakian handball player • The ruling gives citizens of countries that have signed European Union Association Agreements the same right to freedom of work and movement within the EU as EU citizens • The ECB tried to restrict the number of foreign players playing for counties in order to give chances to English players • However, the Kolpak ruling deemed the quota to be against EU law, and allows counties to sign players from countries who have signed EU Association Agreements – these nations include South Africa, Zimbabwe and several of the Caribbean islands

One such outcome involves the UK departing from the EU on October 31 without an agreement, which has frequently been floated by incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In that case new Kolpak registrations would be impossible and existing deals would likely cease at the end of the 2020 season.

There are dozens of Kolpaks presently signed to counties, with the most high-profile including former South Africa internationals Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer and Kyle Abbott.

Some would be sure to earn overseas deals in the event of their current status being revoked but many more would expect to leave the county circuit.