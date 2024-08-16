Richard Pyrah returns to Yorkshire as head coach of women's team after racism scandal

Richard Pyrah has returned to Yorkshire as head coach of the senior women's team, almost 18 months after being found guilty of making racist comments about an Asian woman.

Pyrah was fined £2,500 and given a two-week coaching ban by the Cricket Discipline Commission after using discriminatory language while talking about former team-mate Azeem Rafiq's sister in his presence in 2014 and/or 2018.

The now 41-year-old was among 16 staff members sacked by Yorkshire in December 2021 amid the fallout from Azeem Rafiq's allegations of institutional racism at the club.

Image: Pyrah says it is an 'incredible honour' to be appointed head coach of the Yorkshire women's team

The Headingley outfit agreed a settlement with Pyrah the following year after accepting his axing was "procedurally unfair".

Pyrah will begin his new role at Yorkshire in September with the county becoming a Tier 2 women's team in 2025 as part of a revamped structure and then achieving Tier 1 status from 2026.

The former all-rounder played for Yorkshire for over 10 years and then had jobs as men's bowling coach and head coach of the inaugural Yorkshire women's Super League T20 team after retiring in 2015.

Image: Azeem Rafiq made allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire and gave harrowing testimony in front of MPs in late 2021

Pyrah told Yorkshire's official website: "It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead Yorkshire's women side and it's the proudest moment of my career.

"This is an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket, following ECB's restructure of the women's professional game.

"To join Yorkshire, one of the biggest cricket clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I will give my full commitment to this team."

Graves: Pyrah 'stood out after thorough and robust process'

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves said: "We're delighted Richard has agreed to become the head coach of our women's team and we are very pleased to welcome him back to Yorkshire.

"After a thorough and robust process, Richard stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates.

Image: Yorkshire chair Colin Graves says Pyrah was appointed after a 'thorough and robust process'

"Through the whole process it was clear Richard is the right person to lead Yorkshire into the club's new chapter and take our women's professional team to the highest level."

Graves had previously described incidents of racism at Yorkshire "as banter" but has since apologised, saying he "profoundly regrets" his choice of words.

The 76-year-old's initial spell as chair covered part of the period where Yorkshire were fined £400,000 for failing to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language.

Sky Sports News has contacted Yorkshire for further comment.

Winfield-Hill plans to stick with Yorkshire

England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill says she plans to sign for home county Yorkshire despite the club not being awarded Tier 1 status until 2026, although could seek a loan move next year in order to play top-level cricket.

The 33-year-old: "My intention is to stick around and commit to Yorkshire. I haven't officially signed a contract but it is pretty much what I am looking to do.

Image: Lauren Winfield-Hill is hoping to sign a deal with Yorkshire for the 2025 season

"What that looks like with loans or opportunities to play Tier 1 cricket in another place, we will explore. We are working through it now. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.

"I am pretty loyal and the people and the place are pretty important to me and I have always been pretty keen to finish where I started. It's where my friends and family get to come and watch me and those things mean a lot.

"As soon as Yorkshire [being in Tier 2] was reduced to a year, that made the decision a little bit easier. Two years and it might have been slightly different.

"I don't really want a year of not playing top-flight cricket but what that looks like I am unsure right now.

"We are trying to get the best of both worlds. Being around for Yorkshire so we are ready to compete in Tier 1 but equally from an individual point of view it is important I am playing at the highest level I can."