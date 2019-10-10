England's Dom Sibley commits to Warwickshire Bears until 2022

Dom Sibley made five centuries in the County Championship this year

England's Dom Sibley has signed a contract extension with Warwickshire Bears to keep the opener at Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Sibley, 24, was called up to England's Test squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand after topping the run-scoring charts in the 2019 County Championship by making 1,324 runs in Division One at an average of 69.68.

Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace says Sibley's commitment reinforces their plan to build a team which can "consistently challenge for silverware".

"He's been the standout batsman in the 2019 County Championship and has proven that he doesn't just have the ability to score hundreds but dominating hundreds, with double centuries recorded earlier this year versus Kent and Nottinghamshire," said Farbrace, a former England assistant coach.

"We're thrilled for Dom that he's secured a place in England's Test squad for the winter series with New Zealand, which is an excellent opportunity for him to cement a place in the team and to potentially enjoy a long career in the international game."

Sibley, who wants to open the batting for England "for as many years as possible", joined the Bears from Surrey mid-way through the 2017 season.

"It's been a good, first few years at Edgbaston in many ways," said Sibley. "I've settled well, relished the opportunities, made some firm friends and I'm really happy to be extending my commitment as a Bear.

"It's an exciting time for the club and, with so many young exciting players in the squad, we're going to keep improving and hopefully success and trophies are just around the corner."