Virat Kohli shines on return, but India all out for 223 against South Africa on day one of third Test

Virat Kohli notched 79 on his return for India, but the tourists were still all out for 223 on the opening day of the decisive third Test against South Africa.

Kohli missed the second test through a back injury as South Africa levelled the series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg, setting up a decider in Cape Town.

This time, the captain held together India's first innings after the tourists had been reduced to 33-2 under cloudy skies which aided the hosts' pace attack and then found themselves in trouble again at 116-4.

But he received little support from his team-mates and eventually became one of Kagiso Rabada's four victims. The right-armer took 4-73 and his haul was backed up by 3-55 from fellow seamer Marco Jansen before the hosts reached 17-1 at the close.

Having also recalled seamer Umesh Yadav in place of the injured Mohammed Siray at Newlands, India won the toss and chose to bat as the world's top-ranked test team seeks to finally win a Test series in South Africa.

Early on, openers KL Rahul (12) and Mayank Agarwal (15) were out in the space of six balls, with the former edging Duanne Olivier to wicketkeeper Kyle Verryenne and Rabanda snaring the latter, caught by Aidan Markram, as the first of his four victims.

Kagiso Rabada took 4-73 for South Africa

That brought Kohli to the crease with Cheteshwar Pujara and the pair took India to lunch without any more damage, eventually putting on 62 for the third wicket before left-arm seamer Jansen broke the partnership by getting Pujara caught behind by Verryenne for 43.

Rabada claimed his second wicket of the day soon after that when Ajinkya Rahane went for nine, caught behind by Verreynne and after failing with a review.

Kohli stood firm at the other end though and along with Rishabh Pant helped India reach 141-4 at tea. However, Pant's dismissal for 27 by Jansen signalled the start of a collapse which saw the away side lose their last five wickets for 56 runs, including Kohli finally falling for his highest score in 26 innings.

India celebrate the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar before the close

India were able to claim the key scalp of in-from South African captain Dean Elgar for just three 15 minutes before the close though as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.

The hosts will resume on day two with Aiden Markram (eight not out) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (six not out) at the crease.