James Anderson ready for different role as England play Sri Lanka

James Anderson knows he will bowl short spells in the intense heat of Sri Lanka

James Anderson says he is ready to play a different role for England with spin likely to dominate the side's three-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Anderson, the leading English and seam-bowling wicket-taker in Test history with 564 scalps in 143 matches, told Sky Sports Cricket that the sapping heat will restrict the length of his spells.

But the 36-year-old - who took nine wickets at 21.77 when England drew their previous Test series in Sri Lanka in 2012 - is adamant he and his fellow pacemen will play a big role as Joe Root's team look for their first away Test series victory since winning in South Africa in early 2016.

"The pitches, first and foremost, aren't that seamer-friendly so it can be tough and the heat does take it out of you," said Anderson ahead of Tuesday's first Test in Galle, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am.

"Seamers do have a role to play but it's not going to be like in England when you bowl 25 overs in a day - it's going to be 12 to 15.

"It's just about getting used to that and when you get your chance as a seamer you make the most of it. You know it's only going to be a short spell.

Anderson and Stuart Broad in action in England's opening warm-up match

"[The seamers'] job might be to be a little bit more defensive and let the spinners attack more from the other end. But there will be chances for seamers to take wickets.

"The new ball still swings, there is reverse [swing] as well if the conditions are suitable - if the pitch and outfield is dry.

"There are chances to get the ball moving in the air and that is almost what you have got to pray for as a seamer. If those things aren't happening, it can be very difficult."

England beat South Africa 2-1 on tour in 2016 but have since drawn in Bangladesh, been thrashed in India and Australia, and slipped to a 1-0 defeat in New Zealand.

"Looking back on successful England teams in the past when we have been to the subcontinent, it's getting big first-innings totals and batsmen getting big hundreds that is really important," said Anderson, part of the England side who triumphed 2-1 in India in 2012.

"Then it's about 20 wickets so you need quality, not just your spinners but also from your seamers to find ways of getting wickets in alien conditions.

"We need to do a bit of everything. It's not just one thing we need to improve."

Anderson bowled 12 overs in England's first warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board XI before sitting out their second as the tourists gave each member of their squad - apart from the injured Jonny Bairstow - match practice.

"I know my body and I know I feel fit enough to cope with a Test match right now so I didn't feel like I needed that extra game," added Anderson.

"The fact everyone has had a run out is a good thing and that will give the captain and coach a good idea of that they want."

