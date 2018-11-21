Nasser Hussain gives his players to watch in the Women's World T20 semi-finals

Ahead of the semi-finals of the Women's World T20, Nasser Hussain gives his top picks from the four teams contesting for the title.

With the semi-finals for the Women’s World T20s fast approaching, Nasser Hussain has had his say on the players to watch out for from each of the four teams in Antigua.

Australia will face hosts and holders Windies in the first knockout match of the evening, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Thursday, before England take on India from 12am.

Click on the video above to watch as Hussain picks out England all-rounder Nat Sciver to showcase her talents the bat while Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck the only century of the tournament so far in the opening game, is also a primary selection.

"England's top-order haven't got to 30 runs in any innings and they are a little under-cooked," he said. "They need a star performance and Sciver is that good, she is a very elegant player.

"India have a few superstars but the one you have to look out for is Harmanpreet Kaur. She is an outstanding cricketer and got off to an absolutely rocking start against New Zealand with a century."

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 103 off 51 balls in the opening match of the competition

Meanwhile, in the first final-four clash of the day, skipper Meg Lanning's calmness at the crease stands out to the former England men's captain and Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is also a firm favourite.

"Lanning is very calm and is a superb player," he added. "Sometimes I see her bat and I just say wow. I saw her come down the pitch to a spinner and she hit it in-to-out for six. She is a very elegant batter.

"Dottin is a complete all-rounder and athlete. She is the leading wicket-taker (in the competition), she goes out and smashes it with the bat and her fielding is brilliant."

