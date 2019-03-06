Jonny Bairstow enjoys extra England responsibility after opening T20 batting

0:37 Jonny Bairstow relished taking centre stage at the top of the England order as a career-best T20I score of 68 led them to victory against Windies in St Lucia. Jonny Bairstow relished taking centre stage at the top of the England order as a career-best T20I score of 68 led them to victory against Windies in St Lucia.

Jonny Bairstow says he relished opening the batting for England as they began their T20 international series against Windies in winning fashion.

Regular openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were among four players rested for the final leg of the Carribean tour, with Bairstow moved up to the head of the innings ahead of their five-wicket victory in St Lucia.

Bairstow led England to a successful chase of 161 with a career-best 68 from 40 balls and he described the extra responsibility as "great fun".

To be able to say you're staying to play and to get an opportunity opening the batting when I've previously batted in the middle order was great fun. Jonny Bairstow

"I think that (expectation) is a great thing to have on you, a feather in your cap," Bairstow said.

"To be able to say you're staying to play and to get an opportunity opening the batting when I've previously batted in the middle order was great fun.

"I'm pleased because I've not played too many T20s recently and it was good to be able to go out and play with freedom and enjoyment."

Bairstow was revealed as the busiest man in international cricket in the year ending August 31 as the 29-year-old featured in 43 games across all formats and was in action for a total of 91 days.

Despite his busy schedule, which has already seen him play in the Test and ODI series against Windies, Bairstow had no desire to ask to be rotated ahead of a busy summer, which includes the World Cup and Ashes.

"What's that saying, 'Calypso cricket'? When you get an opportunity to play T20 cricket in the Caribbean, it's a chance to play with a smile on your face and that's what you do," he said.

"I look at it as another opportunity to play cricket for England. Hopefully I stay fit, stay strong and stay healthy. It was 91 days last year and it's going to be similar this year.

"But that's been the same for the last seven or eight years... long winters and long summers. It's exciting."