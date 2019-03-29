Joe Root calls for clarity over 'Mankad' dismissals
Sky customers can watch the IPL live on Star Gold, channel 729
Last Updated: 29/03/19 2:32pm
Joe Root fears a rise in 'Mankad' dismissals unless the International Cricket Council clarifies the laws of the game.
Root's England team-mate Jos Buttler was run out by bowler Ravi Ashwin during an Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
Ashwin removed the bails after he pulled out of a delivery as Buttler backed up and although the bowler acted within the rules, it is not considered to be within the spirit of the game.
'Spirit of the game is gone'
Sky Sports Cricket expert David Lloyd has his say on Jos Buttler's controversial dismissal in the IPL
"I think you know some people might be looking to do that now," reflected Test skipper Root. "I think umpires being really clear on what is out and what is not out is going to be crucial.
"Making sure everyone is on the same page with it so that there's no inconsistencies is going to be really important and having the clarity there for everyone playing the game.
"I know it's not a straightforward rule, but as much as possible, there's a way of working out what is out and what is not."
That type of dismissal is known as a 'Mankad; after the former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad did it in a Test match against Australia in 1947.
"It's not something that I'd like to be involved in, I wasn't too impressed personally," Root said. "But it's within the laws of the game, as a lot of people have said, and one Jos has to take on the chin unfortunately."
The World Cup is scheduled to start at the end of May and will be hosted in England and Wales - and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports.
When asked if the International Cricket Council needed to hold a meeting over the issue, Root added: "I wouldn't say it was a full meeting.
"By nature you stay in your crease as (the bowler) is running up. I think it's a good warning now and I'm glad it's not happened to us in the World Cup final for example, or a World Cup game.
Warne: Ashwin actions disgraceful
Shane Warne slammed Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the IPL as "embarrassing" and "disgraceful".
"It's a decision that Ashwin made in the heat of a game. I'd like to think I wouldn't be involved in that or make that decision personally."
Sky customers can watch the IPL live on Star Gold, channel 729.