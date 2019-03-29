Joe Root calls for clarity over 'Mankad' dismissals

Jos Buttler struck 69 off 43 balls in the Rajasthan Royals' 14-run defeat to the Kings XI Punjab (Archive picture Credit: AFP)

Joe Root fears a rise in 'Mankad' dismissals unless the International Cricket Council clarifies the laws of the game.

Root's England team-mate Jos Buttler was run out by bowler Ravi Ashwin during an Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Ashwin removed the bails after he pulled out of a delivery as Buttler backed up and although the bowler acted within the rules, it is not considered to be within the spirit of the game.

"I think you know some people might be looking to do that now," reflected Test skipper Root. "I think umpires being really clear on what is out and what is not out is going to be crucial.

"Making sure everyone is on the same page with it so that there's no inconsistencies is going to be really important and having the clarity there for everyone playing the game.

"I know it's not a straightforward rule, but as much as possible, there's a way of working out what is out and what is not."

5:26 Watch what happened when Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' in 2014 for England against Sri Lanka. Watch what happened when Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' in 2014 for England against Sri Lanka.

That type of dismissal is known as a 'Mankad; after the former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad did it in a Test match against Australia in 1947.

"It's not something that I'd like to be involved in, I wasn't too impressed personally," Root said. "But it's within the laws of the game, as a lot of people have said, and one Jos has to take on the chin unfortunately."

The World Cup is scheduled to start at the end of May and will be hosted in England and Wales

When asked if the International Cricket Council needed to hold a meeting over the issue, Root added: "I wouldn't say it was a full meeting.

"By nature you stay in your crease as (the bowler) is running up. I think it's a good warning now and I'm glad it's not happened to us in the World Cup final for example, or a World Cup game.

"It's a decision that Ashwin made in the heat of a game. I'd like to think I wouldn't be involved in that or make that decision personally."

