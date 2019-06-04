Jofra Archer and Jason Roy fined after breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Jofra Archer showed dissent at an umpire's decision following a wide delivery

England cricketers Jofra Archer and Jason Roy have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in their Cricket World Cup defeat to Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council found Archer to have breached level one of the code in the 27th over after he showed dissent at an umpire's decision following a wide delivery.

Roy's breach was due to him using an 'audible obscenity' during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.



Neither player had their best day in an England shirt with pace bowler Archer failing to take a wicket and opening batsman Roy amassing just eight runs.

Roy then went on to drop Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez whilst he was on 14 before the batsman went on to make a crucial match-winning 84 runs as favourites England suffered their first defeat in their home World Cup.

Both players have also had one demerit point added to their disciplinary record along with the fine.

Furthermore, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20 per cent of his match fee whilst his team-mates were fined 10 per cent each.

That came following a minor over rate breach when Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

All three players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, hence why there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney levelled the charges.