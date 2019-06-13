England head coach Trevor Bayliss says selction for West Indies will be a tough decision

Moeen Ali was a surprise omission from the England side against Bangladesh on Saturday

England head coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Moeen Ali could return for their match against the West Indies in the Cricket World Cup but admitted they have tough selection decisions to make.

Moeen was left out of the XI that beat Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday with England opting to play another seamer. The off-spinner missed practice on Thursday to be with his wife who gave birth to a baby girl but he will be available for selection on Friday.

"I haven't had a close look at the wicket just at the moment but obviously Moeen Ali will come back into calculations," said Bayliss.

Jason Roy leads England from the field of play at Cardiff in the wake of their 106-run win over Bangladesh

"We've played two spinners here in the past and obviously there's been a bit of rain around over the last week or so. We'll have to have a bit more of a discussion about that."

The omission of Moeen from England's side on Saturday caught many by surprise. But Bayliss indicated the wicket which England will face the West Indies on in Southampton may be more favourable to the spinners.

"It's a wicket that we think could take some turn later on," he added. "It's bigger boundaries here as well where the two spinners have played an important part over the last few games."

"As I said, it could get down to what the wickets like. If it's a green top and looks like it's going to do a bit of sideways movement we might have a tough decision to make."

7:17 The West Indies bowled England out for just 113 in the fifth ODI of the series between the two sides in March The West Indies bowled England out for just 113 in the fifth ODI of the series between the two sides in March

England became the first ODI team to score seven successive totals in excess of 300 when scoring 386 against Bangladesh on Saturday. But Bayliss' side are well aware of the threat the West Indies pose - the sides drew 2-2 in a five match ODI series just a few months ago.

"They haven't surprised us whatsoever after the tour we had there in the West Indies during the winter - they played some very good cricket," said Bayliss.

"They've got batters who can hit the ball out of the park and they've got some good fast bowlers so they'll give every team in this competition a run for their money.

"We're going to have to play at our very best to beat them."