David Warner hungrier to score Ashes runs this summer than in 2015

David Warner drives through the off-side in Australia's warm-up match ahead of the Ashes

David Warner has told England he is hungrier to score Ashes runs this summer than he was four years ago.

Warner spent a year in exile from the Australia team over a ball-tampering incident in the third Test against South Africa in March 2018.

The 32-year-old opener played in the recent World Cup in England, but he has not been in the Test arena for 16 months.

Warner - who scored five half-centuries in Australia's 3-2 Ashes defeat to England in 2015 but did not manage a hundred - admits he is determined to make his mark four years on.

"I look back and reflect how I've played over here and I've fought hard," Warner told cricket.com.au. "In the first innings [in 2015], besides one dismissal, I got some pretty good balls.

"That's what happens in this game, you've got to forget about that and don't overthink it.

"They're always in the back of your mind, but now I'm just a bit more hungrier and determined to play that longer innings.

"You saw that during the white-ball, I hung in there a lot. The old me would have thrown the bat at it quite often."

Warner has been part of an Australia intra-squad match in Southampton this week, his first four-day match since serving his ban.

On a difficult pitch in which 32 wickets have fallen in two days, Warner has been the only player to score a half-century with a second-innings 58.

"I was focusing on my feet and that my decision-making was on point," said Warner. "I was happy with that but I've got to try and get those three figures. That's the good thing about these sort of games.

"You can prepare under the hardest conditions and I felt you wouldn't get any better practice than this leading into that first Test.

"You had to be scrappy, be committed and move forward. But we've got to keep working hard because it's challenging on a wicket like that."

