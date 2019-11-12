England Test hopeful Dom Sibley says he is not a 'blocker'

Dom Sibley hit a hundred in his first innings for England

England new boy Dom Sibley says he does not view himself as a "blocker" as he looks to cement a spot as a Test opener.

Warwickshire star Sibley - poised to make his Test debut against New Zealand in Tauranga next week - scored 100 from 161 balls in England's warm-up match in Whangarei on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old reached his fifty from 109 balls but then sped to three figures from 161 deliveries and was pleased to show he is not a one-dimensional batsman.

"I don't see myself as a blocker but opening the batting is tough, so you've got to face balls for it to get easier," said Sibley, the only player to pass 1,000 runs in Specsavers County Championship Division last season.

"I try to build my game around getting through the new ball and cashing in when it gets easier.

"I feel I've got a few shots in the armoury that I can get out if I get in at the crease. It was nice to put my foot down and show the guys I've got a different gear to my game."

Sibley - who faced 3,024 deliveries in Championship cricket last season, over 1,000 more than anyone else - remains the frontrunner to partner Rory Burns in the first Test, despite fellow uncapped batsman Zak Crawley also scoring a century at Cobham Oval.

Sibley and fellow centurion Zak Crawley put on 154 for the second wicket

Sibley formerly played with Burns at Surrey before making the move to Edgbaston and says it would be special to open with his friend next week.

"I made my second-team debut opening with him and first-team debut opening with him so it would be nice, if I did make my Test debut, to be opening with him as well. He's a close mate," added the right-hander.

"There has been no sort of indication just yet but scoring a hundred obviously helps and we'll see how we go. Fingers crossed I'll play."

On which Test openers inspired him growing up, Sibley added: "Alastair Cook, obviously. The way he played for years and all around the world was amazing - his record is phenomenal.

"Graeme Smith as well. I played with him at Surrey when I was a youngster and watched how he went about it and how he made the most of his different technique.

"You're playing with these guys and against these guys and you watch how they go about things and pick up what makes them so successful."

