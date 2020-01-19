England 'outskilled' us, says South Africa coach Mark Boucher

5:23 Head coach Mark Boucher says South Africa broke too early as England took 10 wickets for 103 runs on day four of the third Test Head coach Mark Boucher says South Africa broke too early as England took 10 wickets for 103 runs on day four of the third Test

South Africa coach Mark Boucher conceded his side had been ‘outskilled’ by England as they struggle to stave off an innings defeat in the third Test at Port Elizabeth.

The Proteas crumpled on the fourth morning, losing their last four wickets for just one run and incurring a 290-run deficit as they were made to follow on by Joe Root's side.

Although rain interrupted England's progress during the afternoon, they were still able to reduce the home side to 102-6 second time around, with part-time spinner Root taking 4-31.

Unless the weather intervenes again on the final day - which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - England look poised to secure victory and go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

S Africa vs England Live on

"When you're under the pump for long periods of time, every side has its breaking point and today we broke pretty early, which is disappointing," Boucher told Sky Sports.

"I think we were outskilled, to be honest. You can blame different things for the situation but I've got to look at myself and find a way to get the players up mentally and upskill them in a short space of time.

"I do think Joe Root was difficult to play at the end there. It's difficult to get down to the pitch of the ball - one slides on, one turns and it's like quicksand, the harder you try the deeper you sink.

"But we've created this situation for ourselves and there are no excuses whatsoever. We've got to learn from these lessons and I've got to start that with the coaching.

Mark Boucher took over as South Africa coach at the start of the series

"The fight needs to be there, yes - but it's also about mental preparation and understanding Test cricket, which can be tough at times. Our nation wants results and hopefully there's an understanding it's going to take time."

An England success on Monday would represent a remarkable transformation in the tourists' fortunes, having been beaten by 107 runs in the series opener at Centurion.

Having levelled matters with their first Test victory at Cape Town since 1957, Root's team should now head into the final match at Johannesburg with a 2-1 advantage.

Sky Sports pundit Michael Atherton is unsurprised by England's comeback, citing the fragility of the home side's batting line-up as the decisive factor in the series.

6:52 The best of the action from a dominant England display on day four of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth The best of the action from a dominant England display on day four of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth

"I've sometimes likened a Test match to an arm wrestle," said Atherton. "Suddenly a team reaches a breaking point, you wham their arm down and the contest is done.

"I felt we saw that this morning - South Africa looked a broken side. I'd expect them to show some fight tomorrow but it's going to be very difficult.

"Unless the rain comes, they're not going to save this game and I can't see how England won't win the series. Once England got their team and game plan right, they looked a stronger side.

South Africa opener Dean Elgar was castled by Mark Wood for 15

"I was always hopeful England could win here because I look at this South Africa side and it has a few weaknesses. This line-up's got a long tail and three out of the top five are making their way in Test cricket.

"So I'd always be saying 'we can take 20 wickets here and, if we get enough runs, we can win this series'."

Watch day five of the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Monday.