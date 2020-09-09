Dawid Malan: England batsman displaces Babar Azam as No 1 in T20 rankings

Dawid Malan has played just 16 T20 internationals

England's Dawid Malan has become the world's No 1 T20 batsman after a productive series against Australia saw him jump four places to top spot.

Malan, 33, has played just 16 T20 internationals but an impressive return to the side this year has catapulted him above some of the format's existing global stars.

5:48 Australia beat England by five wickets to earn a consolation win in the T20I series and move back top of the world rankings in the format Australia beat England by five wickets to earn a consolation win in the T20I series and move back top of the world rankings in the format

He scored 66, 44 and 21 against Australia, taking his career average to 48.71 and his overall strike-rate to a punishing 146.66.

Pakistan's Babar Azam moves down a place to No 2, followed by Australia skipper Aaron Finch who remains third.

England vs Australia Live on

England head coach Chris Silverwood has confirmed Malan is on the reserve list for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

"His form in T20 as it stands is phenomenal, really, and it seems to keep getting better the more that he bats, which is great," Silverwood said.

"He's good to watch. He worked hard to get into the team and when he's got his opportunity he's taken it. His record is brilliant so good on him.

Jos Buttler is up to 28th in the T20I rankings

"The 50-over format is a tough team to get into; if the opportunity comes around I'm sure he'll grab it with both hands but he'll have to wait for that opportunity."

Malan's team-mates Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also made headway in Wednesday's update. Bairstow has gained three slots to reach a career-best 19th position after scoring 72 runs in the series, while Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th after scoring 121 runs in two matches, which also won him the player of the series award.

Adil Rashid took 3-21 in the final T20 against Australia on Monday

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid has moved up two places to seventh in the bowling rankings after finishing the three T20s against Australia with a series-leading six wickets.

The tourists' spinner Ashton Agar remains in third after taking five wickets, while seamer Kane Richardson climbed into the top 10.

Roy added to England ODI squad, Malan named as reserve

Surrey's Jason Roy has been added to England's ODI squad to face Australia, while Yorkshire's Malan has been named as a reserve.

Joe Denly, who was originally named in the squad as a reserve, has left the bio-secure bubble and returned to Kent.

England Men's ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Sussex).

Watch England's first ODI against Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Friday.