The Ashes: England all-rounder Ben Stokes suffers left side issue on day two of fourth Test in Sydney

Ben Stokes pulled up after bowling the fifth ball of his 14th over in the Sydney Test

England are sweating on the fitness of Ben Stokes after the all-rounder suffered a left side issue during day two of the Sydney Ashes Test.

Stokes pulled up after bowling the fifth ball of his 14th over and immediately left the field to be treated for "left side tightness".

The 30-year-old returned to the field later in the day but did not bowl, with England calling on Dawid Malan's part-time leg-spin in Stokes' absence from the attack at the SCG.

Any sort of side strain could prohibit Stokes from bowling in the rest of the Test and possibly the final game of the series at Hobart from January 14.

Stokes returned to the field on Thursday but did not bowl again

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said:" I wasn't a bowler but bowlers that I know will say a side injury is bad.

"It doesn't sound like he has done it too badly but even a strain is usually enough to put you out of the game you are in as a bowler and possibly the following game as well.

"Who knows what Stokes' involvement is going to be with the ball? He obviously has the other string to his bow as a batter but as a bowler I can't see he is going to have much of an influence on the series from here on in."

Broad: Stokes 'toughest cricketer I've ever met'

Stokes' England team-mate Stuart Broad said: "He's one of the toughest blokes I've ever met, the toughest cricketer I've ever met, so for him to go off and not to bowl, it's obviously sore.

"Hopefully we give him a lot of rest [on Friday] because 12-24 hours in cricket is quite a long time. It gives the body a lot of time to heal.

"He stayed on the field so he could bat in his usual position and he'll be out there if it's not torn to shreds. We as England fans and team-mates hope it's not as bad as him not bowling again on this trip."

Stokes has taken four wickets in the series so far at an average of 71.50 apiece, while he is averaging 16.83 with the bat, having scored 101 runs with a top score of 34.

Usman Khawaja's century left Australia on top in the fourth Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja completed his ninth Test hundred after being dropped on 28 as Australia made England toil on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney despite Stuart Broad claiming a five-wicket haul.

Khawaja - playing his first Test since 2019 as a replacement for the Covid-hit Travis Head - reached three figures from 201 balls and was eventually bowled by Broad (5-101) for 137 shortly before Australia declared on 416-8.

That left England a tricky 20-minute spell before stumps which openers Zak Crawley (2no) and Haseeb Hameed (2no) managed to survive - with Crawley reprieved by a no-ball after edging Mitchell Starc behind on nought. England closed on 13-0, trailing by 403 runs

Stuart Broad was left out by England for the first and third Tests of this Ashes series

England seamer Stuart Broad says "he still has a lot to offer" and a "burning desire to play cricket" after taking his 19th Test five-wicket haul on day two of the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney.

Broad bagged 5-101, including Australia top-scorer Usman Khawaja for 137, as he picked up the eighth five-for of his Ashes career.

The 35-year-old had spoken in his Mail on Sunday column earlier this week about how he would not make a rash decision on his Test future after being left out of two of the first three Ashes fixtures.

But, speaking to BT Sport on Thursday and then reporters later on, Broad suggested his Test career is far from over.

"I think when you haven't been playing, particularly at 35 years old, you realise how special it is. I've had points in my career where I've felt like I've always been playing. That's not happened in 2021 and it's my job to make that happen in 2022."