England winning Cricket World Cup would be bigger achievement than 2019, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan captained England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019 but says it would be a bigger achievement if Jos Buttler steered the side to a successful title defence in India...

The challenges for me going into 2019 were completely different to what Jos has gone through coming into this tournament.

Between 2015 and 2019, our sole focus was trying to win the ODI World Cup at home. There was a clear emphasis on having your best players available in the year leading up and trying to get absolute role clarity in every position possible. Jos has not had that.

There has been a complete change in mindset in English cricket where Test cricket is now the out-and-out priority. Only on very few occasions in T20s and ODIs has Jos had his best side available.

This has been an Ashes year, a huge year for Ben Stokes and his red-ball team.

Quietly behind the scenes Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott have been planning for this World Cup but, if you asked them, they would probably say it has been unbelievably challenging.

Mark Wood will once again bring pace to England's bowling attack

They would have wanted everyone in peak fitness before leaving for India but Mark Wood has not bowled in a competitive game since the last Ashes Test in July.

The side has chopped and changed quite a lot while there were question marks over the squad with the late omission of Jason Roy and inclusion of Harry Brook.

All things considered, it would without a doubt be a bigger achievement for England to win this World Cup than when we won in 2019.

The nature of the schedule has not allowed them to have the type of preparation they would like and being away from home, especially in India where India are so strong, is tough. Winning here would carry a lot more weight than winning at home.

I am still extremely hopeful that England can defend the title, though.

You are talking about one of the best sides in the world in the best period of white-ball cricket they ever enjoyed and I think the squad is stronger than in 2019. There is a lot more strength in depth.

We wouldn't have been able to replace Wood and his 90mph bowling four years ago but we have Gus Atkinson now. You can't replace Wood's accuracy and experience but you can replace his pace. Players are also now four years on with a lot more experience and that counts double in World Cups.

The biggest compliment I can pay the captain is that he does things his own way. He is not trying to replicate what I would do. Jos' decision-making ability is as good as anybody else's under pressure and he went into his first tournament as captain, last year's T20 World Cup, and won the trophy, which is not an easy thing to do.

'You never feel out of a game when Stokes is playing'

I think in England's best XI the likely attack would be Woakes, Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran or Reece Topley and then Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone as your all-rounders.

Depending on conditions, you could bring in an extra seamer for one of those spinning all-rounders - Atkinson if you want raw pace in the middle overs or Dave Willey if you want him with the new ball.

I think England got the most out of their warm-up game against Bangladesh on Monday.

In the past, they have been known to treat warm-up games as out-and-out competition games and only play 11 players. Play to win and make every situation of the game very relevant for the World Cup. But here they played everyone bar Ben Stokes to try and get them some game time.

Having Stokes back is huge for England.

No team in the world likes playing against a side with Stokes in it and when you have him on your side, you never feel out of the game.

For a number of years now he has had this unique ability to make any role his own and that sums up the man's skill and level of belief. When he is in your changing room, everybody grows around him because of his X-factor.

He obviously played a crucial innings at Lord's in 2019 as we beat New Zealand. That is a day I go back to a lot because it's a day people ask me about a lot!

When I think about it, it gives me a huge amount of joy and pride. It was the culmination of four years' work with a group of cricketers who have become great mates.

If there was a period of my career I could go back to and revisit, I would go back to the start of the journey in 2015.

The highs and lows we went through led to one of the greatest ODIs that has ever been played. It was a very special time in my life.

