England captain Jos Buttler says he underperformed more than anyone, reflects on disappointing World Cup campaign

England skipper Jos Buttler says "sadness and frustration" remain his overriding feelings having returned home from a bitterly disappointing World Cup, where his team won just three of their nine matches and his own performances were alarmingly poor.

The double World Cup winner issued an Instagram post on Tuesday reflecting on a miserable campaign for the former champions, as they fell well below expectations and bowed out having finished seventh in the standings.

England found themselves in trouble early on with an opening-game defeat to their 2019 final opposition New Zealand. They then went on to lose four of the next five games, to find themselves the bottom of the standings. A small upturn in form, with two wins in the last 3 matches, was only enough to qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Eoin Morgan discuss England's white ball cricket

Buttler, who has faced a lot of questions about his future as the England captain, said on Instagram: "Back home now and very much in reflection mode over an incredibly disappointing World Cup campaign.

"The last 8 weeks couldn't have gone less to plan and the overriding emotions of sadness and frustration still very much dominate my feelings. Ultimately we performed so far short of our capabilities and me more than anyone.

"I will let this be a great lesson from the mistakes I made and motivation in everything I do going forward. It won't take me long for the feelings of excitement and determination to return and drive me forward every day. To all who reached out with messages of support, I really appreciate it X"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England signed off a disappointing Cricket World Cup title defence on a high with a 93-run victory over Pakistan in Kolkata

What's next for England?

England will now tour the West Indies from December 3, with three ODIs and five T20Is over the course of three weeks. The squad touring will see Jos Buttler retain his captaincy in the Caribbean, with only five other players keeping their spots from England's World Cup campaign in India; Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies

One-Day Internationals:

1st ODI: Sunday December 3, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2nd ODI: Wednesday December 6, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd ODI: Saturday December 9, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 Internationals:

1st T20I: Tuesday December 12, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I: Thursday December 14, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

3rd T20I: Saturday December 16, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

4th T20I: Tuesday December 19, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

5th T20I: Thursday December 21, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Stream the Cricket World Cup and more top sport with NOW