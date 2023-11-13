When are Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Sky Sports? How to follow India vs New Zealand and South Africa vs Australia

Catch India vs New Zealand (8.30am Wednesday) and South Africa vs Australia (8.30am Thursday) live on Sky Sports as Cricket World Cup reaches semi-final stage; you can stream without a contract through NOW; follow text commentary and video clips on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Monday 13 November 2023 14:25, UK
And then there were four.
Six of the 10 teams to start the Cricket World Cup have been eliminated - including defending champions England - with just unbeaten hosts India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand left.
India, who won all nine of the group games to top the table, meet New Zealand in Wednesday's first semi-final in Mumbai (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am ahead of the first ball at 8.30am).
Hindi coverage of the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.20am.
South Africa and Australia will square off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am ahead of the first ball at 8.30am) to determine the second finalists.
The showpiece game will then take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday (7.30am on air ahead of the first ball at 8.30am).
Group stage result: India beat New Zealand by four wickets
INDIA
NEW ZEALAND
Group stage result: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs
SOUTH AFRICA
AUSTRALIA
