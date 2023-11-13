When are Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Sky Sports? How to follow India vs New Zealand and South Africa vs Australia

And then there were four.

Six of the 10 teams to start the Cricket World Cup have been eliminated - including defending champions England - with just unbeaten hosts India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand left.

India, who won all nine of the group games to top the table, meet New Zealand in Wednesday's first semi-final in Mumbai (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am ahead of the first ball at 8.30am).

Hindi coverage of the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.20am.

Image: Here is how the group stage finished at the Cricket World Cup with India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand reaching the semi-finals

South Africa and Australia will square off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am ahead of the first ball at 8.30am) to determine the second finalists.

The showpiece game will then take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday (7.30am on air ahead of the first ball at 8.30am).

India vs New Zealand (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai) - from 8.30am, Wednesday

Group stage result: India beat New Zealand by four wickets

India's World Cup results so far Beat Australia by six wickets

Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

Beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Beat New Zealand by four wickets

Beat England by 100 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs

Beat South Africa 243 runs

Beat Netherlands by 160 runs

New Zealand's World Cup results so far Beat England by nine wickets

Beat Netherlands by 99 runs

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat Afghanistan by 149 runs

Lost to India by four wickets

Lost to Australia by five runs

Lost to South Africa by 190 runs

Lost to Pakistan by 21 runs (DLS)

Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

India and New Zealand's top performers

INDIA

Leading run-scorer: Virat Kohli (594 runs @ 99.00 - 2 x hundred, 5 x fifty)

Virat Kohli (594 runs @ 99.00 - 2 x hundred, 5 x fifty) Highest score: Rohit Sharma (131 off 84 balls, against Afghanistan)

Rohit Sharma (131 off 84 balls, against Afghanistan) Leading wicket-taker: Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets @ 15.64)

Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets @ 15.64) Best bowling figures: Mohammed Shami (5-18 versus Sri Lanka)

NEW ZEALAND

Leading run-scorer: Rachin Ravindra (565 runs @ 70.62 - 3 x hundred, 2 x fifty)

Rachin Ravindra (565 runs @ 70.62 - 3 x hundred, 2 x fifty) Highest score: Devon Conway (152 not out off 121 balls, against England)

Devon Conway (152 not out off 121 balls, against England) Leading wicket-taker: Mitchell Santner (16 wickets @ 24.87)

Mitchell Santner (16 wickets @ 24.87) Best bowling figures: Mitchell Santner (5-59 against Netherlands)

Image: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has 565 runs at this year's Cricket World Cup - the most by any player under the age of 25 at a single staging of the tournament

South Africa vs Australia (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) - from 8.30am, Thursday

Group stage result: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs

South Africa's World Cup results so far Beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Beat Australia by 134 runs

Lost to Netherlands by 38 runs

Beat England by 229 runs

Beat Bangladesh by 149 runs

Beat Pakistan by one wicket

Beat New Zealand by 190 runs

Lost to India by 243 runs

Beat Afghanistan by five wickets

Australia's World Cup results so far Lost to Australia by six wickets

Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

Beat New Zealand by five runs

Beat England by 33 runs

Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

South Africa and Australia's top performers

SOUTH AFRICA

Leading run-scorer: Quinton de Kock (591 runs @ 65.66 - 4 x hundred)

Quinton de Kock (591 runs @ 65.66 - 4 x hundred) Highest score: Quinton de Kock (174 off 140 balls, against Bangladesh)

Quinton de Kock (174 off 140 balls, against Bangladesh) Leading wicket-taker: Gerald Coetzee (18 wickets @ 19.38)

Gerald Coetzee (18 wickets @ 19.38) Best bowling figures: Gerald Coetzee (4-44 versus Afghanistan)

AUSTRALIA

Leading run-scorer: David Warner (499 runs @ 55.44 - 2 x hundred, 2 x fifty)

David Warner (499 runs @ 55.44 - 2 x hundred, 2 x fifty) Highest score: Glenn Maxwell (201 not out off 128 balls, against Afghanistan)

Glenn Maxwell (201 not out off 128 balls, against Afghanistan) Leading wicket-taker: Adam Zampa (22 wickets @ 18.90)

Adam Zampa (22 wickets @ 18.90) Best bowling figures: Mitchell Santner (4-8 against Netherlands)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a remarkable game in Mumbai as Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out from 128 balls powered Australia to a stunning comeback win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup - results so far

October 5 - New Zealand beat England by nine wickets | Report

October 6 - Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs | Report

October 7 - Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets | Report

October 7 - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs | Report

October 8 - India beat Australia by six wickets | Report

October 9 - New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs | Report

October 10 - England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs | Report

October 10 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets | Report

October 11 - India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets | Report

October 12 - South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs | Report

October 13 - New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report

October 14 - India beat Pakistan by seven wickets | Report

October 15 - Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs | Report

October 16 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report

October 17 - Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs | Report

October 18 - New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs | Report

October 19 - India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report

October 20 - Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs | Report

October 21 - Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by five wickets | Report

October 21 - South Africa beat England by 229 runs | Report

October 22 - India beat New Zealand by four wickets | Report

October 23 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan by eight wickets | Report

October 24 - South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs | Report

October 25 - Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs | Report

October 26 - Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets | Report

October 27 - South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket | Report

October 28 - Australia beat New Zealand by five runs | Report

October 28 - Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs | Report

October 29 - India beat England by 100 runs | Report

October 30 - Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets | Report

October 31 - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report

November 1 - South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs | Report

November 2 - India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs | Report

November 3 - Afghanistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets | Report

November 4 - Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) | Report

November 4 - Australia beat England by 33 runs | Report

November 5 - India beat South Africa by 243 runs | Report

November 6 - Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets | Report

November 7 - Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets | Report

November 8 - England beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report

November 9 - New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report

November 10 - South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets | Report

November 11 - Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report

November 11 - England beat Pakistan by 93 runs | Report

November 12 - India beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report

