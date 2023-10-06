Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat valiant Netherlands as Bas de Leede stars in defeat for Dutch

Pakistan began their pursuit of a first 50-over World Cup title since 1992 with an 81-run win over Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Babar Azam's men were made to work for their victory by the side viewed as rank outsiders heading into the tournament as Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede impressed with bat and ball.

De Leede had bagged five wickets and scored 123 against Scotland in the qualifying tournament to secure Netherlands' spot in this World Cup - their first since 2011 - and he claimed a four-wicket haul and struck 67 versus Pakistan before his side were outgunned.

Score summary Pakistan 286 all out in 49 overs: Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls), Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls); Bas de Leede (4-62) Netherlands 205 all out in 41 overs: Bas de Leede (67 off 68 balls), Vikram Singh (52 off 67 balls); Haris Rauf (3-43)

Netherlands were dismissed for 205 chasing 287, slipping from 120-2 in the 24th over once leg-spinner Shadab Khan removed Vikram Singh (52) and fast bowler Haris Rauf (3-43) struck twice in an over, with De Leede seventh man out, bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bas de Leede bowled Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for 68 with a superb delivery

De Leede twice picked up two wickets in an over as Pakistan were all out for 286, bowling Mohammad Rizwan (68) with a beauty and having Iftikhar Ahmed (9) caught behind in the 32nd before finding himself on a hat-trick when he castled Shadab (32) and trapped Hasan Ali (0) lbw in the 44th.

Pakistan play Sri Lanka in their second match on Tuesday, with Netherlands aiming to cause an upset a day earlier against a New Zealand side who trounced England by nine wickets in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Image: De Leede followed his four-wicket haul by scoring 67 from 68 balls for Netherlands

Pakistan were on the back foot at 38-3 in the 10th over after being inserted, with skipper Babar (5) and openers Fakhar Zaman (12) and Imam-ul-Haq (15) all dismissed, only for Rizwan and Saud Shakeel (68) to put on 120 for the fourth wicket in 114 deliveries.

That stand was ended when Shakeel fell tamely on the sweep, while Pakistan were 188-6 three overs later as De Leede nipped a delicious delivery between Rizwan's bat and pad and then nicked off Iftikhar.

Shadab and Mohammad Nawaz (39) took Pakistan past 250 with a half-century stand before they lost their last four wickets for 34 runs.

De Leede and Singh shared a 70-run partnership from 76 balls in the chase to cause Pakistan a few jitters but Babar's side came through comfortably in the end - Rauf cleaning up Paul van Meekeren (7) to clinch victory in the 41st over.

What's next?

Bangladesh

Afghanistan Saturday 7th October 5:30am

South Africa

Sri Lanka Saturday 7th October 9:00am

Saturday is a double game day in the World Cup with Bangladesh vs Afghanistan starting at 6am on Sky Sports Mix, before South Africa face Sri Lanka from 9.30am on Sky Sports Cricket.