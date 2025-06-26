The Ashes: Mark Wood hopes to play with Jofra Archer against Australia but admits injury-hit pace duo must 'deserve spot'
Mark Wood is continuing his return from a knee injury while Jofra Archer recovers from a thumb problem; both hope to play in The Ashes as part of England's fast-bowling attack; watch every day of every Test between England and India this summer live on Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 27 June 2025 10:03, UK
Mark Wood admits it would be "exciting" to play alongside Jofra Archer in The Ashes but insists they have to earn their places in the side that will take on Australia.
Wood and Archer have both been working back from injuries, with the former out since suffering a knee injury during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in March.
Archer has been in action for Sussex against Durham in his first red-ball match in four years following a a thumb injury that saw him miss England's ODI series against the West Indies earlier this summer.
Archer is now targeting being in contention for the second Test between England and India, which takes place from Wednesday July 2 at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports.
For Wood, the fifth Test - at The Oval from July 31 - is the more realistic target as he increases his bowling load.
While the fast-bowling pair playing in tandem is an exciting prospect for England fans, Wood believes both have to "earn their place" as part of the battery of pace bowlers taken to Australia this winter as they look to win the Ashes overseas for the first time since 2010/11.
"I still have that hope. We are running our own race a little bit," Wood said.
"He [Archer] is ready to go now, I still have a bit to go and there are plenty of other bowlers around.
"So I wouldn't necessarily say it is definitely me and him pencilled in.
"In the pack of bowlers, we don't want it to feel like we are competing against each other. We want it as a rounded group where it can do damage against India and Australia.
"That is what we are hoping for but I don't think there are guarantees for any of us. We all need to put in those performances.
"It would be lovely to play with him but we have both got to run our own race, get up to speed and deserve that spot."
While Wood is trying to stay realistic while he continues his return, he admits that, if both he and Archer are bowling at their "maximum" come The Ashes, they can travel with a fast-bowling group to rival Australia's dominant team containing the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
"We have got to be at our maximum, we have got to be 90mph plus, and offering something to the captain and the team," Wood added.
"It is no good just expecting to play when these lads are currently in the team and they are doing well.
"You have to earn your spot and I am sure me and Jofra will be out to do that.
"It is exciting because to be able to go to Australia with a pack of fast bowlers in particular, we haven't done that a lot in the last few series over there.
"There is an excitement and freshness that creates that build-up that we want.
"When you look at Australia's team, they have had those three or four fast bowlers for a long time who have been really successful.
"It will be nice for us to bring our own and try and combat that."
England vs India Test series ☀️
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- First Test: England won by five wickets - Headingley
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval