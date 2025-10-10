The Ashes: England's Jacob Bethell says there is no rivalry with Ollie Pope as batters vie for No 3 spot versus Australia

England's Jacob Bethell says there is no rivalry between himself and Ollie Pope ahead of The Ashes and that there is a "fire in him" as he prepares for this winter's tour of Australia.

Pope was preferred to Bethell at No 3 for this summer's series draw at home to India, although the latter did play in the final Test at No 6 in place of injured captain Ben Stokes.

Pope has since been replaced as Stokes' Test vice-captain by Harry Brook, possibly opening the door for Bethell to take the Surrey man's spot in the batting order.

Image: England's Ollie Pope (left) with Bethell (right) during a net session at Headingley in June

Bethell is yet to register a red-ball hundred in his career but scored three half-centuries during last winter's series victory in New Zealand, while he notched a maiden professional ton during the ODI series against South Africa in September.

The 21-year-told Sky Sports at the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards: "Me and Popey get on great, I wouldn't really call it a rivalry - there's a lot of talk of outside noise but it doesn't really filter into the camp.

'I will be looking to take my chance with both hands'

"I get on really well with Popey, we practise really well together. He's obviously the batter in contention for that No 3 spot. He's got that spot and he's done unbelievably well.

"That team is pretty special at the minute so if I get a chance I will be looking to take it with both hands.

Image: Bethell scored three half-centuries during the Test series win in New Zealand last winter

"I remember watching [The Ashes] on TV and just seeing the sheer intensity of it all and being really driven towards it. It would be a dream come true to play in it."

Bethell had told Sky Sports during the South Africa series this summer that he should probably have played more cricket this year and vowed to learn from that in future.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: "From a personal point of view, I think I would have dreamed up a better season but there's been performances I've been really happy with.

"That has lit a fire in me and I'm looking to build on that. I will try my best [to get in the Test team] but what happens with that will happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best bits from Bethell's first professional century, which came during the third ODI against South Africa in Southampton

Brook: Stokes 'raring to go' for Ashes

Brook, England's white-ball captain after succeeding Jos Buttler following the dismal Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year, could now step up as Test skipper if injury hits Stokes at any point during the Ashes, a series which starts in Perth on November 21.

Stokes is back in training as he returns from the shoulder issue that ended his summer early with Brook saying the all-rounder is "ticking along nicely" and "raring to go".

The batter told Sky Sports: "With Stokesy I don't think I'm going to have to do much. I'll be there every step of the way, but I'm not expecting to do too much if, I'm being honest."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook says it would be 'awesome' to win The Ashes in Australia, something England have not done since 2010/11

On his leadership skills, Brook added: "I feel it's natural. I feel like it's the way I train, the way I carry myself, the way I do things."

Brook will captain England on the white-ball tour of New Zealand from October 18, with that trip to feature three T20 internationals and as many one-day internationals.

England T20 squad to tour New Zealand: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

England ODI squad to tour New Zealand: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.